ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UWBadgers.com

Wisconsin football announces the hiring of Phil Longo and Mike Tressel

MADISON, Wis. – Phil Longo and Mike Tressel, two experienced and accomplished collegiate coaches, have been hired to lead Wisconsin's offensive and defensive units, respectively, UW head coach Luke Fickell announced Tuesday. "I'm extremely excited for our players and our program to add Phil and Mike," Fickell said. "I've...
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

Wisconsin adds Jack Janicki to 2023 Signing Class

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard announced Monday that high school senior Jack Janicki will attend the University of Wisconsin and play basketball for the Badgers beginning in the fall of 2023. A preferred walk-on guard from White Bear Lake, Minnesota, Janicki joins UW's Class of...
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

Wisconsin Athletics Hosts Inaugural Pride Game

Madison, Wis. - Join the Wisconsin Badgers as they host UW's inaugural Pride Game at women's basketball. Fans will have the opportunity to participate in a number of gameday activities supporting and creating awareness for the LGBTQ+ community in Madison. "We are so excited to host our program's first Pride...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy