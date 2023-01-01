Read full article on original website
Jett White, nation's No. 4 cornerback in 2025, decommits from USC Trojans
Class of 2025 Orange (California) star Jett White received a scholarship offer from the USC Trojans as a freshman. At the time, that was enough for the nation's No. 61 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback to end the process, as he almost immediately announced his commitment. On Tuesday, however, ...
Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse
Most associated with USC football would feel very optimistic about the future of the program despite a disappointing end to Lincoln Riley’s first season as head coach. LenDale White is not one of those people. The former USC running back ranted on Twitter after the Trojans blew a 15-point lead with less than five minutes... The post Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
USC coach Lincoln Riley on responding to Tulane, Caleb Williams at halftime of the Cotton Bowl
USC leads Tulane 28-14 at halftime of the Cotton Bowl. Before getting into the locker room with his team, Lincoln Riley gave a little perspective on what he saw in the first half. First, Riley was asked about how his team responded to Tulane tying the game at 14 points,...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Oklahoma Linebacker Declares for NFL Draft
DaShaun White, a fifth-year senior, compiled 248 tackles in his OU career, the last four of which he was a starter.
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Bronny James, Sierra Canyon might have received ‘blessing in disguise’ with stunning loss to West Linn (Oregon) at Les Schwab Invitational
HILLSBORO, Ore. — One night after a stunning loss to local Oregon team West Linn that reverberated through social media, many were wondering how Bronny James and Sierra Canyon would bounce back. The Trailblazers, ranked 16th nationally in the latest SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25, entered the Les Schwab Invitational...
Oklahoma Cornerback Announces Return to Sooners For Next Season
Woodi Washington announced on social media he will be coming back to Oklahoma for the 2023 campaign.
5-Star Cornerback Charles Lester III Reveals His Top Schools
One of the top recruits in the 2024 class has revealed his final schools. Charles Lester III, who's a five-star cornerback, narrowed his list down to five on Sunday afternoon. He put out a tweet that shows Florida State, Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia as those top schools. Lester...
2025 Four-Star CB Jett White decommits from USC
Orange (CA) High four-star cornerback Jett White announced his decommitment from USC Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-2, 170 pounder had been committed to the Trojans since September 2021. White sent a statement to On3 regarding his decommitment:. After countless hours of praying , talking to my dad , and family, I...
Paul Finebaum Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear
Paul Finebaum has truly come to admire Jim Harbaugh over the years. After all, Harbaugh has turned Michigan back into a college football juggernaut. However, Harbaugh and the Wolverines can't seem to get over the bowl game hump. Michigan fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff ...
Look: Shocked USC Fans Are Going Viral On Monday
USC were on the wrong end of one of the most shocking finishes in bowl game history. And that fact was not lost on the Trojans fans who were there. After giving up the go-ahead touchdown to Tulane with nine seconds left in the Cotton Bowl, cameras immediately panned to the Trojans fans. They struck gold immediately.
Brad Peterson returning to Mississippi State football staff
A couple of years after announcing he was leaving the coaching profession, Brad Peterson is back with Mississippi State. Peterson announced in March of 2021 that he would be joining Machado-Patano Design Group but couldn’t stay away long. Sources told 247Sports that Zach Arnett is hiring Peterson to be in a position similar to a Chief of Staff for the coach’s first football staff as head coach of the Bulldogs. It’s a return to the staff for Peterson after previously serving as MSU’s Director of Player Personnel from 2016-21.
Florida State loses star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal
The Seminoles' backfield took a hit on Tuesday afternoon.
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
Former Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon returning to the sideline on Tuesday
No one knows if Mark Turgeon will ever return to the court as a coach, but the former Maryland basketball coach will be courtside as a TV announcer for the first time on Tuesday. Turgeon is listed as the TV analyst for the Ball State-Toledo game on Tuesday, according to...
Texas A&M Freshman DL Anthony Lucas enters transfer portal
The Texas A&M Aggies have suffered another loss to the transfer portal, this time true freshman defensive lineman Anthony Lucas. Anthony Lucas was the No. 42 overall prospect in the 2022 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
Former Mississippi State Running Back Announces Major Transfer
Former Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson has announced his transfer portal decision. After three seasons with the Bulldogs, Johnson will take his talents out west and suit up for the Washington Huskies. "Let’s shock the World !!!! #PurpleReign," he wrote on Twitter. Johnson finished his three-year Mississippi State...
Suspended LB Heimuli Latest Husky to Enter Transfer Portal
The Californian never matched his projections in four seasons in Montlake.
Iowa Football: Freshman quarterback Carson May enters NCAA Transfer Portal
The second wave of transfers has begun. With bowl season wrapped up, it's not going to be surprising to see an influx of talent across the country enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. On Tuesday morning, a source informed HawkeyeInsider that freshman quarterback Carson May has elected to enter the portal.
