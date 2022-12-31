ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Five Serie A players to watch after World Cup: Lautaro Martinez, Rafael Leao, Hirving Lozano and more

The 2022 World Cup was the perfect stage for some players to shine, but also others struggled more than expected. Serie A will be back on Jan. 4, almost two months after the break, and there are some key players that aim to show that their performances in Qatar were signs of what's to come and others that need to respond after a disappointing tournament. Let's take a look in particular at five players to watch in the coming weeks.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo admits he’s happy to be playing in South Africa at Al Nassr unveiling in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo declared he was happy to have moved to South Africa during his official unveiling as an Al-Nassr player in Saudi Arabia.The 37-year-old has rebounded since the World Cup and his split from Manchester United, where his contract was terminated in November.And after Ronaldo penned a deal thought to be worth up to £175million-a-year, the Portuguese made a blunder while being unveiled as an Al-Nassr player.Viral footage quickly circulated on social media with Ronaldo stating: “The football is different, so for me it’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa.“This is why I want...
AFP

'Unique' Ronaldo gets rapturous welcome at new Saudi club

Cristiano Ronaldo described himself as a "unique player" and insisted his career was not over as he received a thunderous welcome at his new club in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. "It's not the end of my career to come to Saudi Arabia.
BBC

'My work in Europe is done' - Ronaldo on Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo says his work in Europe is done, but he had "many opportunities" from other clubs before joining Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. He joined Al Nassr as a free agent on Friday after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the club. The Portugal...
FOX Sports

Ronaldo's Saudi move tipped to increase eyes on Asian soccer

When Cristiano Ronaldo is presented by Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on Tuesday in Riyadh, it will kick off a new era in Asian soccer. Al-Nassr announced the signing of one of the world’s biggest sports stars on social media on Friday. Within 24 hours, the post was viewed more than 20 million times and the club gained about 2.5 million more followers.
William

Kaka Congratulates Messi and Pays Tribute to Mbappe and the World Cup

Former Brazilian legend, Ricardo Kaka, has congratulated Argentine ace, Lionel Messi, on his victory at the just concluded Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 2007 FIFA World Soccer Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or award winner took to his Instagram handle to pay tribute to the Argentine great.

