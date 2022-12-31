Read full article on original website
Related
Argentina want Lionel Messi to play for country at next World Cup, says teammate
Messi had previously stated that Qatar 2022 would be his final World Cup – but his fellow world champions want him back in 2026
CBS Sports
Five Serie A players to watch after World Cup: Lautaro Martinez, Rafael Leao, Hirving Lozano and more
The 2022 World Cup was the perfect stage for some players to shine, but also others struggled more than expected. Serie A will be back on Jan. 4, almost two months after the break, and there are some key players that aim to show that their performances in Qatar were signs of what's to come and others that need to respond after a disappointing tournament. Let's take a look in particular at five players to watch in the coming weeks.
'I wanted Messi' - Cristiano Ronaldo rinsed by Al-Nassr manager
Cristiano Ronaldo was rinsed Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia following his move as a free agent from Manchester United.
Lionel Messi welcomed back to PSG training with brilliant gesture
Lionel Messi receives a guard of honour as he returns to Paris Saint-Germain training for the first time since winning the World Cup.
Al-Nassr fans replicate Cristiano Ronaldo celebration as they welcome star signing
The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the Saudi club late last month, having left Manchester United for the second time
Cristiano Ronaldo admits he’s happy to be playing in South Africa at Al Nassr unveiling in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo declared he was happy to have moved to South Africa during his official unveiling as an Al-Nassr player in Saudi Arabia.The 37-year-old has rebounded since the World Cup and his split from Manchester United, where his contract was terminated in November.And after Ronaldo penned a deal thought to be worth up to £175million-a-year, the Portuguese made a blunder while being unveiled as an Al-Nassr player.Viral footage quickly circulated on social media with Ronaldo stating: “The football is different, so for me it’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa.“This is why I want...
Georgina Rodriguez shows off huge diamond ring at Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr unveiling as he gets straight into training
GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ sported a huge diamond ring as Cristiano Ronaldo got straight down to work after his Al-Nassr unveiling. The 37-year-old five-time Ballon d'Or winner has become the highest-paid sportsperson ever after he signed a lucrative £173million-a-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club. Ronaldo, who was released by...
'Unique' Ronaldo gets rapturous welcome at new Saudi club
Cristiano Ronaldo described himself as a "unique player" and insisted his career was not over as he received a thunderous welcome at his new club in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. "It's not the end of my career to come to Saudi Arabia.
BBC
'My work in Europe is done' - Ronaldo on Saudi move
Cristiano Ronaldo says his work in Europe is done, but he had "many opportunities" from other clubs before joining Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. He joined Al Nassr as a free agent on Friday after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the club. The Portugal...
FOX Sports
Ronaldo's Saudi move tipped to increase eyes on Asian soccer
When Cristiano Ronaldo is presented by Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on Tuesday in Riyadh, it will kick off a new era in Asian soccer. Al-Nassr announced the signing of one of the world’s biggest sports stars on social media on Friday. Within 24 hours, the post was viewed more than 20 million times and the club gained about 2.5 million more followers.
CBS Sports
PSG receive wake-up call in defeat to Lens, Parisians with work to do ahead of Lionel Messi's return
Paris Saint-Germain's difficult return to domestic action continued with a 3-1 defeat away at RC Lens on Sunday. After a dramatic late 2-1 win over RC Strasbourg Alsace last Wednesday, Ligue 1's second-placed side gave Christophe Galtier's men an overdue wake-up call. With no Neymar at Stade Bollaert Delelis through...
Yardbarker
PSG Reportedly Scheduled to Face Al-Nassr, Sets Up Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi Matchup
The football world will be getting potentially one last Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi matchup as RMC Sport reported on Monday that a friendly between Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr is scheduled. As part of their January tour last year, which the French giants canceled due to Covid-19, PSG was set to play...
Soccer-Al Nassr coach Garcia hails 'extraordinary' Ronaldo signing
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo was a big step forward for Saudi Arabian football after the Portuguese forward arrived in Riyadh ahead of his official unveiling on Tuesday.
Lionel Messi Sends a New Year's Message to Family, Friends, and Supporters
Lionel MessiPhoto byКирилл Венедиктов, CC BY-SA 3.0 GFDL, via Wikimedia Commons. Lionel Messi has sent a New Year's message to his family, friends, and all his supporters worldwide. The World Cup winner posted the emotional tribute on Instagram.
Kaka Congratulates Messi and Pays Tribute to Mbappe and the World Cup
Former Brazilian legend, Ricardo Kaka, has congratulated Argentine ace, Lionel Messi, on his victory at the just concluded Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 2007 FIFA World Soccer Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or award winner took to his Instagram handle to pay tribute to the Argentine great.
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's done playing in Europe: 'I won everything'
Cristiano Ronaldo spoke during his introductory press conference with Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr FC, saying that he's done playing for Europe's best clubs because "I won everything."
Comments / 0