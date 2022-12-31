FOX Sports’ RJ Young discusses the New Year’s Six games. First, RJ shares his thoughts on Penn State’s impressive win over Utah in the Rose Bowl. The game was tied at half, but Penn State was dominant in the second half and it led to a 35-21 win. Next, RJ breaks down Tulane’s epic comeback to defeat USC in the final seconds and discusses Tennessee’s win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

