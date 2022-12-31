ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Athlon Sports

Look: Rose Bowl Photos At Sunrise Are Going Viral

The Rose Bowl is the greatest setting in college football.  Typically, we see the historic venue in all its glory at sunset. But it's almost just as good at sunrise. The Rose Bowl Game Twitter account just posted a couple photos and videos of the venue at sunrise this morning. It looks ...
FOX Sports

Rose Bowl recap and Tulane shocks USC | Number One College Football Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young discusses the New Year’s Six games. First, RJ shares his thoughts on Penn State’s impressive win over Utah in the Rose Bowl. The game was tied at half, but Penn State was dominant in the second half and it led to a 35-21 win. Next, RJ breaks down Tulane’s epic comeback to defeat USC in the final seconds and discusses Tennessee’s win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl.
AllPennState

For the Rose Bowl Coaches, Another Important Opportunity

LOS ANGELES | Penn State's James Franklin spent part of his New Year's Eve watching the College Football Playoff semifinals with close friend Raheem Morris, the Los Angeles' Rams defensive coordinator and a godfather to one of his daughters. They tried to watch casually, but inevitably their coaching instincts took...
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Singleton breaks off huge TD run to take lead at Rose Bowl

The star Penn State freshman running back broke off a 87 yard touchdown for his 2nd score of the day against Utah. With his scamper, Penn State now leads Utah 21-14 halfway through 3rd quarter. Check it out below:. Singleton’s first touchdown of the day came out of the Wing...
247Sports

Rose Bowl 2023: Penn State out-muscles Utah in Sean Clifford send-off, college football media reacts

Behind a star performance from longtime quarterback Sean Clifford in his final game, Penn State toppled Utah on Monday in the Rose Bowl, 35-21. Penn State, which used a number of big plays on offense, rode a massive second-half effort to overcome the Utes. Utah quarterback Cam Rising went down with a leg injury late in the third quarter, and Utah was held scoreless in the second half as Penn State rattled off 21-straight points.
