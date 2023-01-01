ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 285

Di Bailes
4d ago

thats why I chose to stay home. Where there is crowds thats where targets are! It is safer to stay at home.

Reply(7)
47
Being Honest
4d ago

😞🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🕯🕯 May the two who passed on rest in peace and condolences to the family and the others who were injured may they recover. life is a precious wonderful gift of God and no one should be joking when it is senselessly lost because it could be any one of us at any time so pray for others well-being and as we pray for each other and our families.

Reply(4)
26
Bea
4d ago

It's a terrible tragedy. People died. People got hurt and may never fully recover.And yet the main objective in the comments is to express the biased and racist thoughts so many seem to harbor. Another great way to start the new year. Some don't even seem to realize how hateful and racist they are.

Reply(4)
23
 

WCJB

Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Families mourn 2 men shot, killed in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Ocala community came together Monday to remember 30-year-old Damonta Harris and 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey. The two were shot and killed at a gathering near Southwest 5th Street on New Year’s Day. Croskey’s father reminisced on his son’s life and reflected on...
OCALA, FL
WESH

Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A gathering on New Year's Day in Ocala ended with two people shot and killed and several others injured early this morning. Police are now searching for that shooter. Ocala police say there were at least 100 gathering in a residential neighborhood. Just a few...
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

One Ocala teen dead, three hospitalized in Alachua County I-75 accident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old Ocala girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash last night; two other 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man, all of Ocala, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The accident happened at 10:48 p.m. on the Archer Road northbound...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

I-75 New Year’s Eve accident claims 1, injures 3

One Ocala teen died and three others are in critical condition following a single-vehicle accident at the I-75 Archer exit offramp in Gainesville on Saturday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 17-year-old Ocala female was driving a sedan and the accident occurred at the 384 mile marker on I-75 at 10:48 p.m. No details were given on how the vehicle lost control or in which direction it went off the Archer exit ramp.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in Marion County

BLITCHTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck while walking along US Highway 27 in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the victim is a 44-year-old woman from Broward County. She was hit by a Naples man, driving East on the road.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Crash in Clay County ends fatal

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 8 p.m. on New Years Eve, a 28-year-old man was killed after a collision on State Road 21. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The first vehicle, a Lincoln Navigator, was traveling southbound on...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
