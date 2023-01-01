5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California and 'felt more violent' than the previous quake, official says

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a State of Emergency to support response and recovery efforts as a large winter storm sweeps through the state."California is mobilizing to keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm," said Gov. Newsom. "This state of emergency will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support local officials in their ongoing response."The state has prepositioned fire and rescue equipment and issued alerts to unsheltered communities. The following departments are ready to go if necessary in the storm:Department of Social Services is prepared to work alongside local partners and the American Red Cross to establish congregate shelters.Department of Public Health is prepared to deploy regional staff to support hospitals and health care facilities.Department of Health Care Access and Information is prepared to deploy structural engineers to health care facilities to evaluate impacts to infrastructure. Emergency Medical Services Authority is prepared to deploy Ambulance Strike Teams.For more information on the upcoming storm click here.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO