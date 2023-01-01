ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Dell, CA

5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California and 'felt more violent' than the previous quake, official says

By Chuck Johnston, Amir Vera, Allison Chinchar
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Comments / 171

Joe H
4d ago

As far as the rest of the country is concerned, California could fall into the Pacific Ocean 98% of the country wouldn't miss it!😂

Reply(26)
50
Sal Hernandez
4d ago

those are just signs of something bigger to come. people need to leave before its too late. its mother nature giving ya'll a heads up.

Reply(15)
28
Nolan Forsyth
4d ago

now if some other country had an earthquake that country would empty out heading for America 🇺🇸. we have an earthquake we stay put. odd .

Reply(2)
6
 

