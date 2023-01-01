Researchers now estimate that roughly 11 million metric tons of plastic waste enters the world’s oceans each year, including everything from bottle caps and buckets to discarded fishing nets. The race is on to devise innovative methods for recovering this waste, but efforts such as The Ocean Cleanup contend with how to retrieve debris without harming the so-called neuston—the animals and other organisms living at the surface. But with so little known about neuston, the teams leading these initiatives must consider whether solving the plastic problem risks creating an ecological disruption.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO