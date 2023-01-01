Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star James Bye's wife Victoria pregnant with fourth child
EastEnders actor James Bye and his wife Victoria are expecting their fourth child together, they have announced. The couple revealed their news in a joint Instagram post on New Year's Day, posting a series of photos of them pulling faces and sharing a kiss while holding up a baby scan picture.
CMT
Jelly Roll Talks Weight Loss Plans for 2023
With about 36 hours until the ball drops on New Year's Eve, everyone is thinking about resolutions. Jelly Roll is one of them. Known for his round shape - hence the nickname-- his tattoos and his country-rap genre-hopping, Jelly Roll was born Jason DeFord in Nashville, Tennessee. And his mother gave him his nickname because of his shape. Now, he'd like to look more like a Slim Jim than a snack cake.
parentingisnteasy.co
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
ETOnline.com
Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson -- Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby Boy's Name
Kelly Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that her daughter gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Sharon spilled the beans during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk, on Tuesday, revealing the little boy's name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father. "So...
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Tish Cyrus Snuggles Up To New BF Dominic Purcell In Miami After The New Year: Photos
Tish Cyrus and boyfriend Dominic Purcell were seen sharing a snuggle as they celebrated New Year’s Day! Miley Cyrus’s mother, 55, and the Prison Break actor, 52, jetted off to Miami, Florida for the big night were they also relaxed on their hotel room balcony. Tish could be seen sitting on an outdoor chair looking at her phone as Dominic gently hugged her while standing over her shoulder. Later, he took a seat across from Tish as they engaged in a conversation.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Tropical Beach Photos from Vacation: 'Last Sunset of the Year'
The actress rang in the new year by sharing a "vacation photo dump" on Instagram Sarah Michelle Gellar is giving an intimate look at her holiday vacation. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum celebrated the end of the year with a tropical getaway that included stylish bathing suits, a zip-lining experience with a scenic view, and romantic moments with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. On Monday, she shared various highlights through a "vacation photo dump" on Instagram. View this post on Instagram ...
digitalspy.com
The Crown star Claire Foy reveals knowledge Doctor Who’s Matt Smith shared on dealing with fame
The Crown star Claire Foy has opened up about the knowledge that co-star Matt Smith gave her on dealing with fame. The actress famously became a household name after starring in the first two seasons of the Netflix Royal drama as Queen Elizabeth II. Speaking in a new interview about...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks' Mason Chen-Williams caught out after Beau discovery
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Mason Chen-Williams was caught out in tonight's (January 3) first look Hollyoaks after Beau made a shocking discovery on his phone. Last month, Mason posted photos of a drunk Leah online to his Men's First forum, later claiming he had slept with her as part of his ongoing radical misogyny storyline.
Hailey Bieber Smolders in Sheer Slip Dress in New Instagram Photos
Hailey Bieber is radiating beauty in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old model took to the social media platform to share photos of her chic look with her followers on Thursday, Dec. 29. The carousel of snaps included three photos of the Rhode CEO staring down the camera and a...
digitalspy.com
13 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. In next week's Emmerdale episodes, Rhona and Naomi clash again over April, but when it turns physical, Marlon takes Naomi's side. Elsewhere, Moira, Mackenzie, Matty and Amy are taken in for questioning, while Charity obliviously invites Chloe to stay. Here are the 13 big moments to watch.
digitalspy.com
Gogglebox’s Tom Malone praised following blood donation
Gogglebox fans have been praising Tom Malone for donating blood. The TV personality was seen with the NHS in a photo taken by wife Julie on their family Instagram account, with a caption reading: "Tom giving platelets and plasma today!" Fans thanked him for doing so in the comments, with...
digitalspy.com
Netflix shares deleted Heartstopper scene showing sweet moment between Elle and Tao
Netflix has given Heartstopper fans a New Year's treat, sharing a deleted scene from the show's first season. On YouTube, the streaming service uploaded the scene between Elle and Tao, which shows the pair still awake during a sleepover with Charlie and Isaac. Both are seen looking at Tao's phone...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer's Chris Kamara shares the sweet moment his grandchildren watched him being unmasked
The Masked Singer UK's Chris Kamara has shared a sweet video showing the reaction of his grandchildren as he was unmasked on the show. The star took part in season four of the ITV show as Ghost, but was unmasked and eliminated in the show's first episode after the judges chose to save Knitting and Cat & Mouse.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Stacey Slater faces backlash from Lily over pregnancy
EastEnders spoilers follow. Stacey Slater has faced a backlash over her decision to tell Jean about daughter Lily's pregnancy in EastEnders. Earlier this week, 12-year-old Lily was stunned to learn that she's pregnant and has thus far refused to tell mum Stacey who the father of the child is. It...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street boss discusses whether weekly box sets could become permanent
Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has discussed whether or not the weekly box sets could become permanent. During the World Cup last year (and the Euros the year before that), ITV experimented with releasing the week's episodes early on ITV Hub and is now putting more emphasis on streaming services since it was rebranded to ITVX.
digitalspy.com
Waterloo Road reveals major twist in first episode
Major Waterloo Road spoilers from tonight's episode (January 3) follow which some readers may prefer to avoid. Waterloo Road has left its long-term fans devastated by killing off Chlo Charles in the first episode back. The BBC's school drama returned to screens tonight (January 3), with a brand new rebooted...
Kourtney Kardashian Cozies Up to Travis Barker in Intimate Christmas Snaps With Blended Family
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker don't need a little mistletoe to be caught kissing in public. Kardashian shared a few snaps from her family's recent Christmas party on social media; in them, she and Barker looked to be glued to each other all night. "‘Twas the night before Christmas…since 1979❤️,"...
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner is so ‘icy hot’ in vintage jacket she’s two temperatures at once
Kylie Jenner certainly knows how to turn out a look and one of her recent Instagram posts has proven exactly that as she debuted a vintage jacket that has sent fans into a frenzy. The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters is no stranger to keeping her followers in the loop...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street to air huge story for show's younger characters in 2023
Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has teased that the ITV soap will be airing a huge storyline in 2023 specifically for the show's younger characters. MacLeod was speaking to Digital Spy and other media about Coronation Street's 2023 storylines when he revealed that the soap will be utilising its younger cast much more this year.
