digitalspy.com

EastEnders star James Bye's wife Victoria pregnant with fourth child

EastEnders actor James Bye and his wife Victoria are expecting their fourth child together, they have announced. The couple revealed their news in a joint Instagram post on New Year's Day, posting a series of photos of them pulling faces and sharing a kiss while holding up a baby scan picture.
CMT

Jelly Roll Talks Weight Loss Plans for 2023

With about 36 hours until the ball drops on New Year's Eve, everyone is thinking about resolutions. Jelly Roll is one of them. Known for his round shape - hence the nickname-- his tattoos and his country-rap genre-hopping, Jelly Roll was born Jason DeFord in Nashville, Tennessee. And his mother gave him his nickname because of his shape. Now, he'd like to look more like a Slim Jim than a snack cake.
parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
HollywoodLife

Tish Cyrus Snuggles Up To New BF Dominic Purcell In Miami After The New Year: Photos

Tish Cyrus and boyfriend Dominic Purcell were seen sharing a snuggle as they celebrated New Year’s Day! Miley Cyrus’s mother, 55, and the Prison Break actor, 52, jetted off to Miami, Florida for the big night were they also relaxed on their hotel room balcony. Tish could be seen sitting on an outdoor chair looking at her phone as Dominic gently hugged her while standing over her shoulder. Later, he took a seat across from Tish as they engaged in a conversation.
People

Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Tropical Beach Photos from Vacation: 'Last Sunset of the Year'

The actress rang in the new year by sharing a "vacation photo dump" on Instagram Sarah Michelle Gellar is giving an intimate look at her holiday vacation. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum celebrated the end of the year with a tropical getaway that included stylish bathing suits, a zip-lining experience with a scenic view, and romantic moments with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. On Monday, she shared various highlights through a "vacation photo dump" on Instagram. View this post on Instagram ...
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks' Mason Chen-Williams caught out after Beau discovery

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Mason Chen-Williams was caught out in tonight's (January 3) first look Hollyoaks after Beau made a shocking discovery on his phone. Last month, Mason posted photos of a drunk Leah online to ​​his Men's First forum, later claiming he had slept with her as part of his ongoing radical misogyny storyline.
Parade

Hailey Bieber Smolders in Sheer Slip Dress in New Instagram Photos

Hailey Bieber is radiating beauty in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old model took to the social media platform to share photos of her chic look with her followers on Thursday, Dec. 29. The carousel of snaps included three photos of the Rhode CEO staring down the camera and a...
digitalspy.com

13 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week

Emmerdale spoilers follow. In next week's Emmerdale episodes, Rhona and Naomi clash again over April, but when it turns physical, Marlon takes Naomi's side. Elsewhere, Moira, Mackenzie, Matty and Amy are taken in for questioning, while Charity obliviously invites Chloe to stay. Here are the 13 big moments to watch.
digitalspy.com

Gogglebox’s Tom Malone praised following blood donation

Gogglebox fans have been praising Tom Malone for donating blood. The TV personality was seen with the NHS in a photo taken by wife Julie on their family Instagram account, with a caption reading: "Tom giving platelets and plasma today!" Fans thanked him for doing so in the comments, with...
digitalspy.com

Netflix shares deleted Heartstopper scene showing sweet moment between Elle and Tao

Netflix has given Heartstopper fans a New Year's treat, sharing a deleted scene from the show's first season. On YouTube, the streaming service uploaded the scene between Elle and Tao, which shows the pair still awake during a sleepover with Charlie and Isaac. Both are seen looking at Tao's phone...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Stacey Slater faces backlash from Lily over pregnancy

EastEnders spoilers follow. Stacey Slater has faced a backlash over her decision to tell Jean about daughter Lily's pregnancy in EastEnders. Earlier this week, 12-year-old Lily was stunned to learn that she's pregnant and has thus far refused to tell mum Stacey who the father of the child is. It...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street boss discusses whether weekly box sets could become permanent

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has discussed whether or not the weekly box sets could become permanent. During the World Cup last year (and the Euros the year before that), ITV experimented with releasing the week's episodes early on ITV Hub and is now putting more emphasis on streaming services since it was rebranded to ITVX.
digitalspy.com

Waterloo Road reveals major twist in first episode

Major Waterloo Road spoilers from tonight's episode (January 3) follow which some readers may prefer to avoid. Waterloo Road has left its long-term fans devastated by killing off Chlo Charles in the first episode back. The BBC's school drama returned to screens tonight (January 3), with a brand new rebooted...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street to air huge story for show's younger characters in 2023

Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has teased that the ITV soap will be airing a huge storyline in 2023 specifically for the show's younger characters. MacLeod was speaking to Digital Spy and other media about Coronation Street's 2023 storylines when he revealed that the soap will be utilising its younger cast much more this year.

