Montgomery, AL

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama Kicker's Surprise Announcement

Just a few weeks ago, Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced he was leaving Alabama to participate in the Senior Bowl. "I definitely did think about it, coming back or leaving,” Reichard said. “I wasn’t sure for a really long time, and then after talking to my friends and family and some people that I trust, I decided to go ahead and give it a shot.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Bruce Pearl has ‘no doubts’ about Chance Westry despite Auburn freshman’s diminished role

Chance Westry watched from the bench last week as Auburn opened SEC play with a hard-fought win against Florida in Neville Arena. For the first time since his return from offseason knee surgery, the highly touted freshman did not see the floor for the Tigers, logging a DNP—coach’s decision during their 61-58 victory against the Gators. It was the latest development in Westry’s role, which has diminished over the last five games as No. 22 Auburn (11-2, 1-0 SEC) prepares for its first conference road game Wednesday at Georgia (10-3, 0-0).
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

The story behind The Jungle's grandmother, Granny Tiger

Editor's note: This story was inspired and assisted by Bobby Barkley of the College and Mag staff. Bobby’s story can be found here: https://www.collegeandmagnolia.com/2022/3/3/22956405/the-loveliest-little-on-the-plains-janie-little-auburn-fan-courtside. The title Granny Tiger didn’t come from nowhere. In fact, Janie Little has been attending Auburn games for much longer than she’s been known by...
AUBURN, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Montgomery, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Reeltown High School basketball team will have a game with Loveless Academic Magnet Program School on January 03, 2023, 18:00:00.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Columbiana, January 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Central High School of Clay County basketball team will have a game with Shelby County High School on January 04, 2023, 16:00:00.
CLAY COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Alabama Concealed Carry Law Changes/Update: What you Need to Know

For those that have been tracking this and have asked, as of January 1st, the State of Alabama no longer requires residents to have to apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols to be carried on their persons/vehicles. This applies to those persons who are LEGALLY allowed to carry a pistol or handgun (you know who you are if you’re not and for what reason). You can still apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Sheriff’s Office in the county where you reside (not the PD), but it is not required within Alabama anymore.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

‘Cat Ladies of Wetumpka’ charged for feeding + capturing stray cats—hear from local spay/neuter expert

A recent case in Wetumpka has caused quite the stir. Known as the “Cat Ladies of Wetumpka”, Mary Alston, 60, and Beverly Roberts, 84, were found guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct after feeding and capturing/fixing local stray cats in the area. Read on for more about the case and why it’s important to spay/neuter your pets.
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery EMA confirms damage from possible tornado

Possible tornado damages parts of Montgomery. An overnight fire damaged an abandoned hotel in Montgomery hotel. Huntingdon College student nominated for humanitarian award needs votes to win. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:00 AM UTC. A Huntingdon College student is a finalist for a one-of-a- kind award and your votes...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamawx.com

EXPIRED — Tornado Warning for Portions of Bullock, Macon Co. Until 3:45 pm

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. North central Bullock County in southeastern Alabama…. Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. * At 254 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located near Franklin Field, or 7 miles northwest of Union. Springs, moving northeast at...
MACON COUNTY, AL
newsnationnow.com

Ground crew member killed at Alabama airport ID’d

(NewsNation) — The member of an airline ground crew who died in an accident at an Alabama airport has been identified. Communications Workers of America confirmed Courtney Davis, a member of CWA Local 3645, was killed. “Courtney was a single mother of three children. We are doing as much...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Programming Alert: WSFA 12 News to air at 5 pm, 6 pm, 10 pm Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News will only air its regularly scheduled newscast programming at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday. At 10 a.m., viewers can watch the Rose Bowl Parade. The program will last 90 minutes with commercial breaks. All newscast programming will resume at...
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Coming to ANC of Millbrook: Annual Critter Crawl/5K/Yeti Dash and Easter Eggstravaganza

Here are a few upcoming events at the Alabama Nature Center in Millbrook that may interest area families. MILLBROOK – Registration is open for our annual Critter Crawl 5k and Yeti Dash! This 5K trail run is like no other! The Critter Crawl is a TRAIL RUN benefiting the ANC education programs that takes runners through a portion of the ANC’s 5 mile trail system. If you are interested in signing up please visit www.runsignup.com or https://www.alabamawildlife.org/critter-crawl/
MILLBROOK, AL
wtvy.com

Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma Sun Center Stage: Sheriff Mike Granthum in Alabama Constitutional Carry

At the beginning of the new year, eligible Alabamians will be allowed to carry firearms without having to purchase a license from the state. Permitless carry, also called constitutional carry, was among the more contentious issues during the 2022 regular legislative session. House Bill 272 (HB272) by State Rep. Shane...
SELMA, AL
wbrc.com

Search canceled for missing Millbrook man

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a missing Millbrook man has been canceled by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Millbrook Police Department. ALEA did not provide any other details about the end to the search for James Lewis Upchurch, 74 or any update on his condition. Upchurch was...
MILLBROOK, AL

