Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
Related
Football World Reacts To Alabama Kicker's Surprise Announcement
Just a few weeks ago, Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced he was leaving Alabama to participate in the Senior Bowl. "I definitely did think about it, coming back or leaving,” Reichard said. “I wasn’t sure for a really long time, and then after talking to my friends and family and some people that I trust, I decided to go ahead and give it a shot.”
Auburn football fans now realize why Deion Sanders wasn’t hired as HC
A video of Deion Sanders talking about his lack of interest in meeting with program boosters is enlightening Auburn football fans as to why he was a long-shot candidate to be hired as the Tigers’ head coach. In an interview with Undisputed with Skip and Shannon co-host Shannon Sharpe...
Bruce Pearl has ‘no doubts’ about Chance Westry despite Auburn freshman’s diminished role
Chance Westry watched from the bench last week as Auburn opened SEC play with a hard-fought win against Florida in Neville Arena. For the first time since his return from offseason knee surgery, the highly touted freshman did not see the floor for the Tigers, logging a DNP—coach’s decision during their 61-58 victory against the Gators. It was the latest development in Westry’s role, which has diminished over the last five games as No. 22 Auburn (11-2, 1-0 SEC) prepares for its first conference road game Wednesday at Georgia (10-3, 0-0).
Auburn Plainsman
The story behind The Jungle's grandmother, Granny Tiger
Editor's note: This story was inspired and assisted by Bobby Barkley of the College and Mag staff. Bobby’s story can be found here: https://www.collegeandmagnolia.com/2022/3/3/22956405/the-loveliest-little-on-the-plains-janie-little-auburn-fan-courtside. The title Granny Tiger didn’t come from nowhere. In fact, Janie Little has been attending Auburn games for much longer than she’s been known by...
DragonKing Dark: The Auburn University tree killings
Karl Stern's Dark 100 rolls into the new year.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — See 3 heritage recipes that took top prizes at Alabama National Fair
Alabama Living again sponsored a cooking competition at the Alabama National Fair, marking the eighth year the magazine has helped judge the annual contest in the fair’s Creative Living Center. The fair, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery, draws thousands of visitors from across central Alabama. The recent...
Montgomery, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Reeltown High School basketball team will have a game with Loveless Academic Magnet Program School on January 03, 2023, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Alabama State beats Miss. Valley behind Emmanuel’s 21 points
The team shot 49% from the field while scoring 1.08 points per possession while shooting 21-of-36 in the paint. The post Alabama State beats Miss. Valley behind Emmanuel’s 21 points appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Columbiana, January 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Central High School of Clay County basketball team will have a game with Shelby County High School on January 04, 2023, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
elmoreautauganews.com
Alabama Concealed Carry Law Changes/Update: What you Need to Know
For those that have been tracking this and have asked, as of January 1st, the State of Alabama no longer requires residents to have to apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols to be carried on their persons/vehicles. This applies to those persons who are LEGALLY allowed to carry a pistol or handgun (you know who you are if you’re not and for what reason). You can still apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Sheriff’s Office in the county where you reside (not the PD), but it is not required within Alabama anymore.
thebamabuzz.com
‘Cat Ladies of Wetumpka’ charged for feeding + capturing stray cats—hear from local spay/neuter expert
A recent case in Wetumpka has caused quite the stir. Known as the “Cat Ladies of Wetumpka”, Mary Alston, 60, and Beverly Roberts, 84, were found guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct after feeding and capturing/fixing local stray cats in the area. Read on for more about the case and why it’s important to spay/neuter your pets.
WSFA
Montgomery EMA confirms damage from possible tornado
Possible tornado damages parts of Montgomery. An overnight fire damaged an abandoned hotel in Montgomery hotel. Huntingdon College student nominated for humanitarian award needs votes to win. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:00 AM UTC. A Huntingdon College student is a finalist for a one-of-a- kind award and your votes...
alabamawx.com
EXPIRED — Tornado Warning for Portions of Bullock, Macon Co. Until 3:45 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. North central Bullock County in southeastern Alabama…. Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. * At 254 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located near Franklin Field, or 7 miles northwest of Union. Springs, moving northeast at...
newsnationnow.com
Ground crew member killed at Alabama airport ID’d
(NewsNation) — The member of an airline ground crew who died in an accident at an Alabama airport has been identified. Communications Workers of America confirmed Courtney Davis, a member of CWA Local 3645, was killed. “Courtney was a single mother of three children. We are doing as much...
WSFA
Programming Alert: WSFA 12 News to air at 5 pm, 6 pm, 10 pm Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News will only air its regularly scheduled newscast programming at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday. At 10 a.m., viewers can watch the Rose Bowl Parade. The program will last 90 minutes with commercial breaks. All newscast programming will resume at...
elmoreautauganews.com
Coming to ANC of Millbrook: Annual Critter Crawl/5K/Yeti Dash and Easter Eggstravaganza
Here are a few upcoming events at the Alabama Nature Center in Millbrook that may interest area families. MILLBROOK – Registration is open for our annual Critter Crawl 5k and Yeti Dash! This 5K trail run is like no other! The Critter Crawl is a TRAIL RUN benefiting the ANC education programs that takes runners through a portion of the ANC’s 5 mile trail system. If you are interested in signing up please visit www.runsignup.com or https://www.alabamawildlife.org/critter-crawl/
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
WSFA
Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
selmasun.com
Selma Sun Center Stage: Sheriff Mike Granthum in Alabama Constitutional Carry
At the beginning of the new year, eligible Alabamians will be allowed to carry firearms without having to purchase a license from the state. Permitless carry, also called constitutional carry, was among the more contentious issues during the 2022 regular legislative session. House Bill 272 (HB272) by State Rep. Shane...
wbrc.com
Search canceled for missing Millbrook man
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a missing Millbrook man has been canceled by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Millbrook Police Department. ALEA did not provide any other details about the end to the search for James Lewis Upchurch, 74 or any update on his condition. Upchurch was...
Comments / 1