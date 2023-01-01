Read full article on original website
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft HotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Decades-Old McDonald's Permanently Closes - Outlet in Colorado ShuttersTy D.Denver, CO
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for itLauren JessopDenver, CO
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Eagles center Jason Kelce couldn't care less about clinching No. 1 seed after loss to Saints
All-Pro center Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles let a golden opportunity slip away on Sunday, failing to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC after an ugly loss to the New Orleans Saints 20-10. However, following the Eagles' disastrous loss, Kelce's mind wasn't on grabbing home-field advantage or...
Yardbarker
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
Yardbarker
Chris Broussard Claims LeBron James Can No Longer Be The No. 1 Player On A Good Team
LeBron James has been on a tear recently in terms of individual performances, he had a huge 47-point game on his birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win. He has been averaging over 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists over his last 6 games, but the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves struggling in the Western Conference.
Yardbarker
Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts
Jim Irsay is “absolutely” considering making a bold move at head coach for next season. Irsay’s Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed in Week 17 yet again. They lost 38-10 to the New York Giants to drop to 4-11-1. They have now lost six games in a row under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, getting embarrassed in several of the losses.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden
The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club
Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto. Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.
Yardbarker
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
NFC playoff picture: 49ers take over No. 2 seed, 1 game back of No. 1 seed
The 49ers got everything they needed in Week 17. They knocked off the Raiders, then got losses from the Vikings and Eagles to give them maximum help in the NFC playoff picture. San Francisco is now tied with the Vikings, but their better conference record gives them the tiebreaker over...
SB Nation
NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands
L.A. Chargers (10-6)* Baltimore Ravens (10-6)* New England Patriots (8-8) Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) New England Patriots (7) vs. Buffalo Bills (2) Baltimore Ravens (6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3) L.A. Chargers (5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4) NFC. First round bye: Philadelphia Eagles. Seattle Seahawks (7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2) New...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Yardbarker
Nick Bosa makes surprising admission about Jarrett Stidham
The San Francisco 49ers’ defense surprisingly struggled against Jarrett Stidham and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and defensive lineman Nick Bosa made an unusual admission about why that might have been. Though the 49ers escaped with a 37-34 overtime win, Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns...
Yardbarker
Insider: Broncos' coaching search could cost GM George Paton his job
Sports Illustrated NFL Insider Albert Breer believes Denver's ownership group, the Walton-Penner family, will do whatever it takes to get a respected head coach -- even if it has to fire GM George Paton. "If the owners need to bring in a certain GM to attract a coach, that's where...
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Yardbarker
Bengals Wide Receiver Calls Out Bart Scott, Hamlin Family Wants Tee Higgins Criticism To Stop
Damar Hamlin's family provided a positive update regarding the 24-year-old's health on Wednesday morning—while also calling for the Tee Higgins' criticism to stop. ESPN's Coley Harvey spoke to family spokesman Jordon Rooney. "Doctors overnight got promising readings that they had been hoping to see by this morning," Harvey tweeted....
Yardbarker
NBC Analyst Cris Collinsworth Compares Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett To Patrick Mahomes After Game-Winning Drive
It was expected that the Pittsburgh Steelers would take a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft following the retirement of future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger. The front office and head coach, Mike Tomlin decided to go with the guy they were most familiar with, selecting Kenny Pickett out of the University of Pittsburgh with the 20th overall pick. He started as the second string behind free agent signee, Mitch Trubisky, but took over at halftime of the team’s Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and has held the #1 spot ever since, aside from missing one start due to a concussion.
Yardbarker
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Will Levis Triggers Chaotic First Round
We can officially say there will be an NFL Draft this year as we are now in 2023. For the Arizona Cardinals, they will be drafting much earlier than they would liked or have imagined before the season. Now, they have to embrace their situation because the opportunity is one...
WDSU
New Orleans doctor who works for Saints discusses Damar Hamlin situation
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans doctor and the New Orleans Saints airway management physician spoke with WDSU's Travers Mackel about the situation Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is facing after collapsing in gameplay Monday night. Dr. Jeffrey Kuo says every NFL team has an airway management physician, or...
