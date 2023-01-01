ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauriceville, TX

Cardinals Upset Bears

The Bridge City Cardinals traveled to Little Cypress-Mauriceville Tuesday for an afternoon matinee and the red and white went home with a 63-62 district win over the 16th ranked Bears. BC held the lead at the half (29-26) and through most of the third and fourth quarters. But the Bears...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Former Demon Dustin Burns signs with USFL’s Memphis Showboats

Dustin Burns’ post-Northwestern State football journey has taken him more than 7,000 miles from his hometown of Beaumont, Texas. His next stop will be much closer to home. Burns, an honorable mention All-Louisiana offensive lineman while at NSU, signed a free-agent contract with the Memphis Showboats of the USFL on Monday.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Justin Newell Leemhuis, 42, of Orange

Justin Newell Leemhuis, 42, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 27, 2022, at his home. Born in Casper, Wyoming, on January 19, 1980, he was the son of Fred Leemhuis and Donna (Dickens) Clements. Justin worked as a pipefitter for many years and was a good provider to his family. He was a great father to his daughter and two stepchildren, and an amazing son. Justin was loved by everyone, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him.
ORANGE, TX
Juanita Cortines Timberlake, 95, Orange

On Thursday, December 22nd, Juanita Cortines Timberlake, age 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was a devout Catholic praying daily, especially the rosary and her collection of crosses was proudly displayed in her room. Juanita was always welcoming and her smile and giggle were contagious. A seventy-one-year resident...
ORANGE, TX
Raymond Walter Butler, Jr., 32, Orange

Raymond Walter Butler, Jr., 32, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 29, 2022. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2022, at Silver Oaks Baptist Church in Mauriceville. Officiating will be Ed Rawls of Silver Oaks Baptist Church in Mauriceville. Born in Huntsville, Alabama, on January 19,...
ORANGE, TX
Jorge Luis Cortez, 70, Orange

Jorge Luis Cortez, 70, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 25, 2022, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur, Texas. A Memorial Gathering will take place at 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas with Military Honors taking place at 3:30 p.m.
ORANGE, TX
House Burns In Bridge City

Bridge City firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire at 8540 Thomas Drive. located off of West Roundbunch Rd. Tuesday. The call came in at approximately at 11:25am. West Orange Fire Dept. assisted as firefighters took a defensive stance. It appeared the fire started in the garage area but...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Train collides with 18 wheeler in north Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police and first responders worked a collision involving an 18 wheeler and a train in north Beaumont. The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. Wednesday on Broad Oak near Sherwood. There are no reported injuries. The tractor trailer was filled with Coca-Cola products. There is...
BEAUMONT, TX
Car burned near front doors of a business near Evadale

No details are known, but we do know that a car caught on fire and burned near the front doors of a business close to Evadale. The incident occurred at sunset on Tuesday evening at the Highway 96 Exxon Truck Stop on Highway 96 in Hardin County, just under a mile west of the Neches River. KJAS News will update this story if we learn more details.
EVADALE, TX
BC Chamber deadline coming for yearly honors

Nominations for Bridge City Citizen of the Year and Business of the Year will be accepted through the Chamber of Commerce until Friday, January 6. Chamber Director Mandy Lyda said nominations may be emailed to her at [email protected] Nominations should include the name of the person, or business, and why they should be honored. Written submissions on paper may be made at the chamber office, 150 West Roundbunch Road, during regular business hours. The chamber is open Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles

BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
BEAUMONT, TX
Cities, school districts ready for candidates to file this month

People wanting to seek elective office to serve in local governing positions have a chance to run for city councils and school boards in May, but they need to decide because filing for the positions begin this month. Most school districts and cities will have elections for boards and councils...
WEST ORANGE, TX
Entergy helps local agencies provide food

Entergy Texas has given a total of $105,000 to non-profit groups providing food for those in need with three of those groups helping in Orange County. The local agencies getting the special grants from Entergy stockholders are Meals on Wheels by the Orange Community Action Association, the food pantry of the United Christian Care Center of Vidor, and the Southeast Texas Food Bank.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

