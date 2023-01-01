Nominations for Bridge City Citizen of the Year and Business of the Year will be accepted through the Chamber of Commerce until Friday, January 6. Chamber Director Mandy Lyda said nominations may be emailed to her at [email protected] Nominations should include the name of the person, or business, and why they should be honored. Written submissions on paper may be made at the chamber office, 150 West Roundbunch Road, during regular business hours. The chamber is open Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

BRIDGE CITY, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO