Cardinals Upset Bears
The Bridge City Cardinals traveled to Little Cypress-Mauriceville Tuesday for an afternoon matinee and the red and white went home with a 63-62 district win over the 16th ranked Bears. BC held the lead at the half (29-26) and through most of the third and fourth quarters. But the Bears...
Former Demon Dustin Burns signs with USFL’s Memphis Showboats
Dustin Burns’ post-Northwestern State football journey has taken him more than 7,000 miles from his hometown of Beaumont, Texas. His next stop will be much closer to home. Burns, an honorable mention All-Louisiana offensive lineman while at NSU, signed a free-agent contract with the Memphis Showboats of the USFL on Monday.
Justin Newell Leemhuis, 42, of Orange
Justin Newell Leemhuis, 42, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 27, 2022, at his home. Born in Casper, Wyoming, on January 19, 1980, he was the son of Fred Leemhuis and Donna (Dickens) Clements. Justin worked as a pipefitter for many years and was a good provider to his family. He was a great father to his daughter and two stepchildren, and an amazing son. Justin was loved by everyone, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him.
Juanita Cortines Timberlake, 95, Orange
On Thursday, December 22nd, Juanita Cortines Timberlake, age 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was a devout Catholic praying daily, especially the rosary and her collection of crosses was proudly displayed in her room. Juanita was always welcoming and her smile and giggle were contagious. A seventy-one-year resident...
Raymond Walter Butler, Jr., 32, Orange
Raymond Walter Butler, Jr., 32, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 29, 2022. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2022, at Silver Oaks Baptist Church in Mauriceville. Officiating will be Ed Rawls of Silver Oaks Baptist Church in Mauriceville. Born in Huntsville, Alabama, on January 19,...
Record colds usually come in February, including the 1895 Valentine's Blizzard
As dawn broke the morning of Friday, December 23, the temperatures in Orange County had dropped to 17 degrees with 15 mph north winds and gusts even higher. The wind chill dropped to 2 degrees. A few days later, the temperatures were in the 70s. But local residents shouldn't ditch...
Jorge Luis Cortez, 70, Orange
Jorge Luis Cortez, 70, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 25, 2022, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur, Texas. A Memorial Gathering will take place at 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas with Military Honors taking place at 3:30 p.m.
House Burns In Bridge City
Bridge City firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire at 8540 Thomas Drive. located off of West Roundbunch Rd. Tuesday. The call came in at approximately at 11:25am. West Orange Fire Dept. assisted as firefighters took a defensive stance. It appeared the fire started in the garage area but...
Cat camps attracting attention on road leading to recreational activities in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY — Cat camps are popping up on Bailey Road in Orange County, a place that leads to recreational activities like fishing and birdwatching for many Southeast Texans. The most up-to-date count is at least 55 cats. More than likely, they were dumped. Although they were abandoned, they're...
Train collides with 18 wheeler in north Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police and first responders worked a collision involving an 18 wheeler and a train in north Beaumont. The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. Wednesday on Broad Oak near Sherwood. There are no reported injuries. The tractor trailer was filled with Coca-Cola products. There is...
'Endless fun under one roof'| Main Event's grand opening weekend set to begin January 20
BEAUMONT, Texas — City officials hoped 2023 would be filled with many new opportunities for Beaumont, and Southeast Texans can expect to enjoy one of those opportunities soon. The first 200 people in line for the Main Event grand opening will win free laser tag for a year. The...
Happy 2023 | Couple welcomes CHRISTUS Southeast Texas' first baby of the new year
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas was just a little more than an hour into 2023 when a couple began celebrating a new addition to their family. Dawson Reid Taylor is the first baby to be born at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas in 2023. He was born on January 1, 2023 at 1:03 a.m. to Kaci and Thomas Taylor.
Car burned near front doors of a business near Evadale
No details are known, but we do know that a car caught on fire and burned near the front doors of a business close to Evadale. The incident occurred at sunset on Tuesday evening at the Highway 96 Exxon Truck Stop on Highway 96 in Hardin County, just under a mile west of the Neches River. KJAS News will update this story if we learn more details.
BC Chamber deadline coming for yearly honors
Nominations for Bridge City Citizen of the Year and Business of the Year will be accepted through the Chamber of Commerce until Friday, January 6. Chamber Director Mandy Lyda said nominations may be emailed to her at [email protected] Nominations should include the name of the person, or business, and why they should be honored. Written submissions on paper may be made at the chamber office, 150 West Roundbunch Road, during regular business hours. The chamber is open Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles
BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
Cities, school districts ready for candidates to file this month
People wanting to seek elective office to serve in local governing positions have a chance to run for city councils and school boards in May, but they need to decide because filing for the positions begin this month. Most school districts and cities will have elections for boards and councils...
Community members joined three daughters to help them search for their missing mother
BEAUMONT — Community members joined three daughters Saturday on New Year's Eve to help them search for their missing mother. It's been three weeks since 56-year-old Laura Gutierrez disappeared on Dec. 9. Gutierrez, who stayed with friends or family members, went missing from the Avenues neighborhood in Beaumont. On...
Entergy helps local agencies provide food
Entergy Texas has given a total of $105,000 to non-profit groups providing food for those in need with three of those groups helping in Orange County. The local agencies getting the special grants from Entergy stockholders are Meals on Wheels by the Orange Community Action Association, the food pantry of the United Christian Care Center of Vidor, and the Southeast Texas Food Bank.
Red Cross helping mother and son following Port Arthur house fire
PORT ARTHUR — The Red Cross is assisting a mother and her son following a fire that damaged their Port Arthur home. Firefighters responded to the call at about 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of 11th Street in Port Arthur. When first responders arrived, flames were already...
Staff, customers speak out after SUV stolen from West Orange-Cove CISD used in smash-and-grab
WEST ORANGE, Texas — Two police departments are investigating after an SUV stolen from the West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District was used in a separate burglary. Both crimes happened early Monday morning, almost an hour apart from each other. Around 4 a.m., West Orange Police received a call...
