FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft HotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensDenver, CO
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for itLauren JessopDenver, CO
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
atozsports.com
Where Pro Football Focus predicts Hendon Hooker will be drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker had one of the best seasons of any college football player in 2022. Hooker, who should’ve been a Heisman finalist, passed for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just two interceptions in 11 games. He also rushed for 430 yards and five touchdowns. Despite those...
Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett playing vs Jets with 10 screws, plate in his hand. Abe Lucas out
Lockett plays 13 days after surgery to repair his broken left hand. Stone Forsythe makes his 1st career start for injured Abe Lucas.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray undergoes ACL surgery, more updates provided
The 2022 NFL season came to a conclusion for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray when he suffered a torn ACL
Rivera won’t commit to Commanders starting QB vs. Cowboys
Being out of playoff contention is not changing Ron Rivera’s usual pattern of when he names his starting quarterback. Rivera on Monday would not to commit to a starter for the Washington Commanders’ regular-season finale against Dallas. Rookie Sam Howell could make his NFL debut with the organization now eyeing the future.
Rosburg, Broncos try to move on from officiating in KC
Jerry Rosburg doesn't want to get fined during his two-game stint as the Broncos' interim coach. So he declined to criticize the officials for not flagging Chris Jones after he hit Russell Wilson in the head and then body-slammed him on a game-sealing fourth-down sack Sunday.It was a textbook example of the type of hit on quarterbacks the NFL has tried diligently to get rid of in recent seasons."I know how the NFL office works when it comes to coaches criticizing officials," Rosburg said Sunday after losing his head coaching debut 27-24 at Kansas City. "I thought that was a...
chatsports.com
Seahawks place Jordyn Brooks on IR, sign Tyler Mabry to active roster
Brooks tore his ACL against the New York Jets. As expected, the Seattle Seahawks have placed linebacker Jordyn Brooks on injured reserve, officially ending his season after he tore his ACL in last Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. Brooks is one of the NFL’s leading tacklers and...
NFL draft pick scenarios for Bears heading into Week 18
The Chicago Bears aren’t contending for a playoff spot, but there’s still something big at stake heading into their Week 18 finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Let’s be honest, the attention has been on the 2023 offseason for weeks at this point, and that starts with landing a top selection in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears are a lock for a top-four draft pick at this point, and they can reach as high as the first overall selection. If everything lines up.
Texans, Bears in line for top draft picks
Houston can wrap up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if the Texans lose for the
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Uche Nwaneri is dead at the age of 38
Uche Nwaneri, a former offensive guard for the Jacksonville Jaguars, has died. He was 38. Nwaneri the seven year Jaguars starter died from an apparent heart attack. Nwaneri drove to Indiana to see his wife but collapsed early Friday morning. According to an autopsy, there were no signs of foul...
