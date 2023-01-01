ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Denver

Rosburg, Broncos try to move on from officiating in KC

Jerry Rosburg doesn't want to get fined during his two-game stint as the Broncos' interim coach. So he declined to criticize the officials for not flagging Chris Jones after he hit Russell Wilson in the head and then body-slammed him on a game-sealing fourth-down sack Sunday.It was a textbook example of the type of hit on quarterbacks the NFL has tried diligently to get rid of in recent seasons."I know how the NFL office works when it comes to coaches criticizing officials," Rosburg said Sunday after losing his head coaching debut 27-24 at Kansas City. "I thought that was a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
chatsports.com

Seahawks place Jordyn Brooks on IR, sign Tyler Mabry to active roster

Brooks tore his ACL against the New York Jets. As expected, the Seattle Seahawks have placed linebacker Jordyn Brooks on injured reserve, officially ending his season after he tore his ACL in last Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. Brooks is one of the NFL’s leading tacklers and...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL draft pick scenarios for Bears heading into Week 18

The Chicago Bears aren’t contending for a playoff spot, but there’s still something big at stake heading into their Week 18 finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Let’s be honest, the attention has been on the 2023 offseason for weeks at this point, and that starts with landing a top selection in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears are a lock for a top-four draft pick at this point, and they can reach as high as the first overall selection. If everything lines up.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy