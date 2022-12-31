CEDARVILLE, Ohio - Grant Whisman has been named the G-MAC Men's Basketball Player of the Week. The 6-foot-7 junior forward from Middletown, Ohio averaged 30 points per game in leading the Yellow Jackets to two more victories. Whisman buried nine three-pointers and totaled a career-high 32 points in a 107-73...

CEDARVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO