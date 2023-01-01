Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
allthingsbranson.com
Preview of our new Branson Missouri TV show (2016)
For more information about being part of the tv show, visit: http://ift.tt/2nJnTkj. All Things Branson, discussing what it’s like to live in the Live Music Capital of the World, is hosted by Christopher James. Topics are sometimes very random but always entertaining. Follow Christopher at @funnyhypermagic. All Things Branson...
allthingsbranson.com
NEW BRANSON VIDEO: #197 Red Hot and Blue
Shows come and go in Branson. However, Red Hot and Blue has remained a favorite for decades. Always a crowd favorite, the show takes the audience on a musical journey thru the decades. On this episode we talk with two cast members, Steve Parrish and Clark Roberts. They give us...
Don Williams, Last Surviving Member of the Williams Brothers Quartet, Dies at 100
Don Williams, who partnered with Andy Williams and their brothers, Dick and Bob, in a singing foursome that performed on the radio, in the movies and with Bing Crosby and Kay Thompson, has died. He was 100. Williams died Friday of natural causes at his home in Branson, Missouri, his wife, Jeanne, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterFred White, Drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire, Dies at 67Rapper Gangsta Boo, Former Member of Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45 Born on Oct. 9, 1922, Don was the second oldest of the Wall...
bransontrilakesnews.com
New passage found in Branson West cave system
Adventure Cave Tours in Branson West discovered a new passage in their cave systems. According to Adventure Cave Tours Owner Bruce Herschend, the passage is not believed to have been known to people before. Exploring the cave system is part of some of the experiences offered on the tours. “To...
KYTV
Regal announces closing date for its Hollywood Theaters in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Regal announced it will close the Hollywood Theaters at College Station in Springfield in January. The company set the closing date for January 5. The company announced the Joplin location will remain open. Cineworld Group, the parent company, started Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S....
KYTV
CoxHealth announces first Springfield baby of 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth announced the first baby born in Springfield in 2023. According to CoxHealth, the first baby born at a Springfield hospital in 2023 arrived at 12:25 a.m. Brantley Mykhael Brennan was born at Cox South and weighs five pounds, 14 ounces, and measures 19 inches long.
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
KSNF/KODE — Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And the trend of living solo shows no signs of slowing down […]
Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
Groups rallying to support closed Ozark businesses after building collapse
OZARK, Mo. – Business owners on the Ozark Square are feeling the impact of the partial building collapse just before the New Year. “They said it could be next week or it could be a little bit depending on how everything goes.” Tish Wade, owner of Heart of Grace Boutique said. “I’ve got over 30 […]
KTLO
Dr. Shayna Wood moves to Baxter Health Family Clinic
Baxter Health has announced Pediatrician Dr. Shayna Wood will be moving from the Baxter Health Med-Peds Clinic to the Baxter Health Family Clinic. Beginning January 3, Dr. Wood will be seeing patients at the Baxter Health Family Clinic located at 899 Burnett Drive in Mountain Home. She joins Dr. Kam Lie, Dr. Mary Depper, and Phillippa Arnold, APRN in practice.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
KYTV
Pre-filed bills in Missouri could give free food to students
Downtown Springfield leaders hope to find new movie theater company to replace Hollywood Theaters.
KYTV
Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trash is piling up in several neighborhoods around the Ozarks. After waiting weeks for the garbage truck to come by, several people turned to us for help. “It’s been two and a half weeks now. It’s piling up,” said John Hietter. He says...
Missouri City One of the 10 Most Dangerous and It’s Not St. Louis
There's a new ranking showing the most dangerous places in America and one of them is in Missouri, but it's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you might think. With another year of data in the books, there's a new ranking of most dangerous cities in America that's just been shared by Safewise. Among the top 10 is a Missouri city, but it's not one of the 2 major metro areas that normally get called out for their high crime rates. Listed as the #9 most dangerous city in America is...Springfield, Missouri.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Broken water pipe damages Branson RecPlex
The Branson RecPlex suffered damage to the gymnasium and community rooms following a pipe break after the severe cold weather in the community. Branson Parks & Recreation made the announcement of the water damage and closing of parts of the RecPlex in a social media announcement Wednesday night. “We experienced...
KYTV
Crews spend hours containing vacant house fire in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Springfield spent hours Sunday evening keeping a vacant house fire from spreading. Crews were called out for a large house fire at Grant and Catalpa in Springfield a little after 5:00 p.m. Sunday. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the abandoned building was fully engulfed when they got on the scene. Crews then spent nearly two and a half hours keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
KYTV
Multiple agencies battle a rapidly growing brush fire in Nixa, Mo.
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Nixa, along with Clever, Highlandville, and Battlefield Fire Protection District, responded to a rapidly growing brush fire in Nixa. “Originally, it started as a quarter acre,” said Nixa Battalion Chief Gary Josephson. “And by the looks that I’m estimating about 35 to 40 acres., and it grew in a short amount of time. Within five minutes, it grew and tripled in size.”
Missouri woman dead, 2 hospitalized after head-on crash
GREENE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday in Greene County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Kia Soul driven by Jennifer M. Hood, 30, Carl Junction, was northbound on U.S. 65 one mile north of Springfield. The driver failed to negotiate a curve....
