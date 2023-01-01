Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
Governor Whitmer to deliver State of the State Address Jan. 25
LANSING, Mich. — Just a few weeks after beginning her second term as Michigan's governor, Gretchen Whitmer is preparing to deliver her fifth State of the State Address. The State of the State Address will be held in the Michigan House Chambers in front of a joint session on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
WTOL-TV
Michigan's $10.10 minimum wage explained
LANSING, Mich. — At the start of the new year, Michigan's minimum wage increased from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour, but that increase could have been much higher. The minimum wage increase is because of Michigan's Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018, which is currently pending litigation that may affect current and future minimum wage increases.
WTOL-TV
An 18-year-old distant relative of Teddy Roosevelt is now DC's youngest elected leader
WASHINGTON — Let's take a trip back to the distant past, the olden days of 2004. George W. Bush was president, The Lord of the Rings had recently won best picture and in D.C. a descendant of Theodore Roosevelt was born. At just 18 years old, Quentin Colón Roosevelt...
WTOL-TV
What is Ohio's new minimum wage? Pay changes you need to know for 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some Ohio workers are getting a boost in their pay as the state's minimum wage has increased to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees. This change, which took effect on Jan. 1, 2023, marks an increase of 80 cents per hour when compared to last year.
WTOL-TV
Legal sports betting opens in Ohio as clocks turn to 2023
OHIO, USA — As the clocks struck midnight and 2022 turned over to 2023, the first legal sports bet was made in Ohio. New sportsbooks at popular Northeast Ohio gambling sites like JACK Cleveland Casino and MGM Northfield Park have been preparing for this reality for more than a year.
WTOL-TV
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for January 2, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $265 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $200 prize: 23 winners. $100 prize: 30 winners. $14 prize: 437 winners.
WTOL-TV
Sticking with it: Trainers speak on keeping health-focused New Year's resolutions
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Austin Jimenez and Tiffany Karger, co-owners of Purpose Training Studio in Downtown Grand Rapids, say during the beginning of the new year, they see that motivation people get wanting to make a positive change health-wise. "I think the biggest thing that we can probably both...
WTOL-TV
Ten way-too-early 2023 Michigan football bold predictions | Locked On Wolverines
The 2022 season just ended, but that doesn't keep us from thinking about 2023. Here are 10 changes Locked On believes will happen by the start of football season.
