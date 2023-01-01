ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Governor Whitmer to deliver State of the State Address Jan. 25

LANSING, Mich. — Just a few weeks after beginning her second term as Michigan's governor, Gretchen Whitmer is preparing to deliver her fifth State of the State Address. The State of the State Address will be held in the Michigan House Chambers in front of a joint session on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Michigan's $10.10 minimum wage explained

LANSING, Mich. — At the start of the new year, Michigan's minimum wage increased from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour, but that increase could have been much higher. The minimum wage increase is because of Michigan's Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018, which is currently pending litigation that may affect current and future minimum wage increases.
Legal sports betting opens in Ohio as clocks turn to 2023

OHIO, USA — As the clocks struck midnight and 2022 turned over to 2023, the first legal sports bet was made in Ohio. New sportsbooks at popular Northeast Ohio gambling sites like JACK Cleveland Casino and MGM Northfield Park have been preparing for this reality for more than a year.
