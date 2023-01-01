Read full article on original website
naughty by nature
2d ago
you can look at this poor baby and see she's been through so much already. I just pray the child protective system doesn't fail her. everybody needs to keep inquiring about this little girls whereabouts and safety and make sure that this city does not fail this little girl.🙏📿🙌
Reply
9
virginia ocasio
2d ago
please be thorough, leave no stones unturned. This baby was found alive by an Angel sent by God. she deserves to be safe ... God Bless!
Reply(1)
5
Catherine Dardani
2d ago
Glad she was found safe . Hope her parents weren't being neglectful and all is well.
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
Meet George Santos - The perfect Republican candidate who can lie without blinkingVictorNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
norwoodnews.org
First Bronx Baby of 2023 Born at Montefiore’s Wakefield Campus
The first baby born in The Bronx in 2023 was Yeniel Plasencia. The beautiful, little baby boy, who was delivered at Montefiore Wakefield campus, arrived at 2:57 a.m. on Jan. 1. Yeniel is 21 inches long and weighs 8 pounds 12 ounces. His mother, Mendez Arias, is a Bronx native.
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE First Bronx Baby of 2023 Born at Montefiore’s Jack D. Weiler Hospital – a Girl!
The following story has been updated based on new information received from Montefiore Health System. The first Bronx baby born in the New Year was a baby girl, Nova Marie Holder, born at 2.50 a.m. on Jan. 1, at Montefiore’s Jack D. Weiler Hospital. The little girl was born...
norwoodnews.org
Pelham Gardens: Search for Missing 85-Year-Old Man, Last Seen Leaving a Bronx Hospital
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating an 85-year-old man reported missing from Pelham Gardens. It was reported to police that Thomas Wright of 2000 East Gun Hill Road, The Bronx, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at around 00.20 a.m., leaving Calvary Hospital (Albert Einstein College of Medicine) located at 1825 Eastchester Road in the Morris Park section of The Bronx.
bronx.com
Help Identify A Murder Quintet
The New York City Police Department is asking the public for assistance in ascertaining the whereabouts and identity of the individuals, depicted in the attached surveillance photographs, who are wanted for questioning in connection to a robbery, that occurred in front of 1920 Osbourne Place, which resulted in the death of Gaston Johnny, 32, who was discovered in front of 189 Burnside Avenue.
Staten Island woman, 26, reported missing a month after she was seen in Brooklyn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a 26-year-old woman last seen nearly a month ago in Brooklyn. Kianah Venters was spotted on Dec. 6 around 3 p.m. inside 275 Jackson Avenue in Brooklyn, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
norwoodnews.org
Norwood: Arrest Made in Early Morning Shooting of Man, 31, on East 204th Street
On Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at around 5.45 a.m., in front of 365 East 204th Street, an armed person chased a 31-year-old man on foot and fired multiple shots, striking the male victim in the back, chest, ear, and hand. Video courtesy of the NYPD. NYPD officials said a 39-year-old...
Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
‘That’s my baby’: Woman punched in Manhattan by attacker claiming child is hers, NYPD says
GRAMERCY, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant punched a woman pushing a baby in a stroller Tuesday morning in Gramercy, claiming that the child belonged to her, police said. “That’s my baby, they just changed his face,” Victoria Parkes allegedly told a 49-year-old woman pushing the child along First Avenue near East 15th Street around 9:35 […]
Pregnant woman shot in the Bronx: NYPD
FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pregnant woman was shot in the Bronx on Monday, an NYPD spokesman said. The 35-year-old woman was on Grand Concourse near East Fordham Road around 7:40 p.m. when she was shot once in the left calf, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. A man […]
Pregnant woman shot on Bronx street; gunman at large
Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot on a Bronx street on Monday night, authorities said.
norwoodnews.org
Carpenters & Contractors Unions Spread Holiday Cheer with Children’s Toy Drives in The Bronx
The New York City & Vicinity District Council of Carpenters, and the Carpenter Contractor Alliance of Metropolitan New York delivered over 1,734 toys to children throughout The Bronx and New York City during the holiday season in December 2022. The unions partnered with local elected officials and community organizations for 7 different events held across the borough and many more held throughout the city. Union representatives said while the holiday season is a joyful one, it can be difficult for many New Yorkers, and union carpenters and contractors wanted to do their part to give back to those in need.
norwoodnews.org
Police Appeal to Identify Child Found Alone in the Soundview section of The Bronx
The NYPD is appealing to the public to help identify a young girl, pictured in the attached photo, who was located alone in the Soundview section of The Bronx on Dec. 31, 2022. On Dec. 31, at 6:25 p.m. in front of 1208 Leland Ave in the Soundview section of...
Man fatally struck by subway train at Union Square station
A man was fatally struck by a subway train at the Union Square station during Wednesday’s morning rush, police said. It’s unclear how he ended up on the tracks.
NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 44th Precinct are continuing their investigation into a brutal mid-December cash snatching incident. On December 12th, at around 5:50 pm, a man approached the 36-year-old female victim inside 297 East 170th Street in the Bronx in an attempt to rob the woman inside a local fried chicken and pizza restaurant. The man grabbed cash from the woman’s hands and then punched her repeatedly in the face before fleeing. The post NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect sought after woman escapes would-be rapist on Upper West Side subway train
Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a woman on an Upper West Side subway train Sunday night. The suspect fled the train at a Times Square station, police said.
Several hurt in fire sparked by e-bikes in Harlem
NEW YORK -- Several people were hurt Tuesday in a fire in Harlem that was started by e-bikes.The FDNY says it happened around 8:30 p.m. on West 141st Street near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.Officials say the fire started on the second floor of a six-story home and took about an hour to get under control.Nine people suffered minor injuries. Four were taken to Harlem Hospital for observation, and five refused medical attention.The battalion chief says about 100 people are impacted.One woman said she made it out down the fire escape."When I got to the second floor, trying to come down to the ladder, I slipped, and I just thank God somebody grabbed my grandson," she said. "If the fire didn't kill you, the smoke would have, definitely."The chief says last year, they had over 200 e-bike fires and multiple deaths.
Queens man, 69, chases home invader away on Christmas: police
ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — An armed man forced his way into a 75-year-old woman’s home on Christmas and tried to her rob her before he was chased off by another man, police said Tuesday. The suspect had a knife when he entered the victim’s residence near 51st Avenue and 90th Street in Elmhurst at around […]
76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – An elderly woman walking along Leonard Street in Tribeca was robbed and pulled to the ground by her attacker on New Year’s Day. The incident happened in the area of 88 Leonard Street at around 2 pm. The woman was approached by an unknown male subject who attempted to remove her purse. After she initially resisted, the man became more aggressive, tugging at her purse a second time. The second attempt was more aggressive as the man used two hands to pull the elderly woman’s purse, bringing her to the ground. He then ran from the The post 76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman repeatedly stabbed, beaten by cousin in attack at Queens apartment
A woman was critically injured when she was stabbed multiple times and beaten with a bat in Queens on Monday evening, authorities said.
5 injured in 4 slashings in under 6 hours within 2 blocks in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Several slashing incidents, all within two Midtown blocks in under six hours, left five victims injured, police said Tuesday. In the first slashing, a man approached the male victim, 41, on Eighth Avenue and asked him for a cigarette around 9:15 p.m. Monday, according to the NYPD. Police said the victim […]
Comments / 10