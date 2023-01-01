Read full article on original website
A 15-Year-Old Helped Murder A 10-Month-Old So His Father Could Avoid $40 Per Week In Child Support PaymentsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Woman abandoned as an infant 30 years ago has found her birth parentsLive Action NewsJacksonville, FL
Florida witness videotapes glowing orange orbsRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Free art display at Clay County Courthouse spotlights Human Trafficking AwarenessZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park locationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
wjct.org
Jacksonville 'theater kid' returns home with 'Aladdin'
When Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson steps onto the stage at Jacksonville's Moran Theater in January, it won't be his first time. Johnson is an ensemble player and understudy with the touring version of "Aladdin" that comes to Jacksonville for eight shows Jan. 10-15. "Being back on that stage will be...
wjct.org
Winterland V Announces Full 2023 Lineup
Jacksonville-based, independently run nonprofit music festival Winterland has announced its full festival lineup, adding an eclectic list of 19 local, regional and national artists to the two-day music event headlined by alt-grunge-psych-pop rock group The Dandy Warhols, legendary Brazilian rock outfit Os Mutantes, multi-instrumentalist and R&B/Soul singer and producer Sudan Archives, indie singer-songwriter Sasami, North Carolina psych sextet The Nude Party, Miami garage rockers Jacuzzi Boys and arty NYC punks Gustaf.
wjct.org
10 Jax Artists To Watch in 2023
In 2022, with fans thirsty for music after a two-year dry spell, artists seemed inclined to open the firehose. Pandemic era projects, and projects shelved during the touring halt, were released at a dizzying clip. And the only thing more disorienting was the onslaught of new tour announcements. Trends in...
Doughfee Donuts and Coffee coming to Jacksonville
The bakery will sell scratch-made, uniquely flavored donuts and drinks.
A new 10-acre park will be built in Downtown Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new park is in the works for Downtown Jacksonville. Agency planning + Planning LLC, an urban planning firm, has been selected to design a 10-acre park in Downtown Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This project is going to expand waterfront lands and...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Jacksonville
Jacksonville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Jacksonville.
thejaxsonmag.com
Neighborhoods: Baymeadows Golf Club
The Baymeadows Golf Club was a 500-acre residential and private golf course community that opened in May 1968. The development was designed by Gordon Desmond Muirhead, who was considered to be one of the county’s most respected golf course designers. During the 1980s, Muirhead warned that the era was...
residentnews.net
Loyal to Local: The Riverside Arts Market
The Riverside Arts Market (RAM) is a weekly makers and farmers market hosted by Riverside Avondale Preservation (RAP) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., rain or shine. Keep reading to learn more about what makes RAM a must-visit part of each Saturday and how you could be part of what makes RAM such a Jacksonville staple.
The 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast will hosted in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, Fla. — On Jan. 13, Florida Blue will be hosting a breakfast honoring Martin Luther King Jr. This event will be at the Prime Osborn Convention on 1000 Water Street. For more information people can visit the website https://specialevents.coj.net/Special-Events/Martin-Luther-King-Jr-Breakfast.aspx. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Florida couple reunites message in bottle with owner 39 years after it was thrown into St. John’s River
After stumbling upon a message in a bottle that was written back in the '80s, a Florida couple decided to set out and find who it belonged to.
Have you seen Spooky? Jacksonville Facebook group is on a mission to find her
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For many people, a pet is a member of the family and trying to find a lost pet can be a consuming ordeal. Jacksonville's Jason Horine lost his dog named Spooky back in August and four months later he's still looking for his dog. But as time has gone on, the community has offered more support every day.
Homestyle-Sandwich Shop Good Sandwich Opening Soon
The new lunch spot will serve affordable sandwiches and soups.
Zillow says Jacksonville 5-bedroom home listed for $24,500 is a scam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Zillow listing had a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Jacksonville Golf and Country Club listed for $24,500. The user who listed the home said it was being sold at a $898,500 discount and needed a $4,500 deposit before showing the inside of it. "Seems too good...
Woman abandoned as an infant 30 years ago has found her birth parents
Last year, Aniya Smith went public with her story of having been abandoned as an infant 30 years ago. Now, after searching for over a year for her biological parents, she’s finally found them.
residentnews.net
Groundwork Jacksonville awarded major grant for waterways restoration
National Fish and Wildlife Foundation issues huge sum for local projects. Groundwork Jacksonville has been awarded $5,848,900 through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) National Coastal Resilience Fund. The grant will complete the design and permitting for the ecological restoration of Hogans Creek. The project’s goal is to reduce...
Dunkin’ Donuts new mobile truck to help connect the community through coffee
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Do you need your Dunkin’ Donuts coffee to get your day started?. Well, if you do, your favorite fresh brew is going mobile. This Thursday, Jan. 5, Dunkin’ will be unveiling its new community cruiser. The mobile coffee truck has state-of-the-art brewing capabilities. It...
residentnews.net
Local Youth of the Year receives free car through Boys & Girls Clubs
Laniya Flowers, a local Jacksonville teen and 2022 Youth of the Year for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, recently received the life-changing surprise gift of a Nissan Altima for her 19th birthday. On Dec. 1, an unsuspecting Flowers arrived at Greg’s Auto Collision Center in St. Augustine with her mom who had convinced her to stay home longer from her Thanksgiving college break. In addition to the car, she also received a $1,000 gift card and a complete car wash kit from Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
JFRD responding to church fire on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to Greater Israel United Church after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. STORY: JSO: Man dies at ER after shooting in New Town. According to fire fighters at the scene, crews responded at 7 a.m. to 6900 Main Street...
First Coast News
Have you seen Spooky? She's missing in Jacksonville
Jason Horine's dog Spooky went missing at the end of August, but he hasn't given up hope of finding her. And neither has the community.
‘I’m doing the best I can’: Northside woman in need of home repair, chooses gratitude
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman on the Northside is sharing the appreciation she’s feeling this season, despite a major hurdle in her life. You may remember Eula Copeland, who is navigating next steps after a tree from her neighbor’s yard fell onto her home near the Trout River last month.
