Jacksonville 'theater kid' returns home with 'Aladdin'

When Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson steps onto the stage at Jacksonville's Moran Theater in January, it won't be his first time. Johnson is an ensemble player and understudy with the touring version of "Aladdin" that comes to Jacksonville for eight shows Jan. 10-15. "Being back on that stage will be...
Winterland V Announces Full 2023 Lineup

Jacksonville-based, independently run nonprofit music festival Winterland has announced its full festival lineup, adding an eclectic list of 19 local, regional and national artists to the two-day music event headlined by alt-grunge-psych-pop rock group The Dandy Warhols, legendary Brazilian rock outfit Os Mutantes, multi-instrumentalist and R&B/Soul singer and producer Sudan Archives, indie singer-songwriter Sasami, North Carolina psych sextet The Nude Party, Miami garage rockers Jacuzzi Boys and arty NYC punks Gustaf.
10 Jax Artists To Watch in 2023

In 2022, with fans thirsty for music after a two-year dry spell, artists seemed inclined to open the firehose. Pandemic era projects, and projects shelved during the touring halt, were released at a dizzying clip. And the only thing more disorienting was the onslaught of new tour announcements. Trends in...
Neighborhoods: Baymeadows Golf Club

The Baymeadows Golf Club was a 500-acre residential and private golf course community that opened in May 1968. The development was designed by Gordon Desmond Muirhead, who was considered to be one of the county’s most respected golf course designers. During the 1980s, Muirhead warned that the era was...
Loyal to Local: The Riverside Arts Market

The Riverside Arts Market (RAM) is a weekly makers and farmers market hosted by Riverside Avondale Preservation (RAP) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., rain or shine. Keep reading to learn more about what makes RAM a must-visit part of each Saturday and how you could be part of what makes RAM such a Jacksonville staple.
The 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast will hosted in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. — On Jan. 13, Florida Blue will be hosting a breakfast honoring Martin Luther King Jr. This event will be at the Prime Osborn Convention on 1000 Water Street. For more information people can visit the website https://specialevents.coj.net/Special-Events/Martin-Luther-King-Jr-Breakfast.aspx. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Groundwork Jacksonville awarded major grant for waterways restoration

National Fish and Wildlife Foundation issues huge sum for local projects. Groundwork Jacksonville has been awarded $5,848,900 through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) National Coastal Resilience Fund. The grant will complete the design and permitting for the ecological restoration of Hogans Creek. The project’s goal is to reduce...
Local Youth of the Year receives free car through Boys & Girls Clubs

Laniya Flowers, a local Jacksonville teen and 2022 Youth of the Year for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, recently received the life-changing surprise gift of a Nissan Altima for her 19th birthday. On Dec. 1, an unsuspecting Flowers arrived at Greg’s Auto Collision Center in St. Augustine with her mom who had convinced her to stay home longer from her Thanksgiving college break. In addition to the car, she also received a $1,000 gift card and a complete car wash kit from Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
