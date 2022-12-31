Read full article on original website
Related
chadroneagles.com
Chadron State men stop Regis 74-64
CHADRON, Neb. -- January 2, 2023 -- Already leading the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in rebounding, the Chadron State College men's basketball team out-boarded the Regis Rangers 45 to 30 and converted 16 of their offensive rebounds into 19 points while winning a 74-64 verdict in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action Monday afternoon in Denver.
chadroneagles.com
Regis uses fast start to clip Eagles, 74-63
DENVER -- January 2, 2023 -- After the Chadron State women's basketball team took a 3-1 lead in the first 44 seconds when Samiyah Worrell sank a three-pointer, Regis went on a 14-point run during the ensuing four minutes and was ahead the rest of the way while winning a 74-63 decision over the Eagles in Denver on Monday afternoon.
Comments / 0