DENVER -- January 2, 2023 -- After the Chadron State women's basketball team took a 3-1 lead in the first 44 seconds when Samiyah Worrell sank a three-pointer, Regis went on a 14-point run during the ensuing four minutes and was ahead the rest of the way while winning a 74-63 decision over the Eagles in Denver on Monday afternoon.

CHADRON, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO