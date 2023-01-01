ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho slayings suspect waives right to fight extradition

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A criminology graduate student facing first-degree murder charges in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students waived his right to an extradition hearing in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday, speeding up his transfer to Idaho where he will stand trial. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old...
MOSCOW, ID
VIDEO: Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger pulled over twice in Indiana

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — 13News learned Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the killings of four college students in Idaho, was stopped twice in Indiana just minutes apart. At approximately 10:41 a.m. on Dec. 15, a Hancock County Sheriff's deputy pulled over Kohberger's Hyundai just east of the rest park near the 107-mile marker for following too closely.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
Suspected Idaho killer due in court for extradition hearing

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Bryan Kohberger remains locked up at the Monroe County Correctional Facility. He was arrested on Friday in Chestnuthill Township at his home in a gated community. He faces first-degree murder charges in Idaho, where he is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in...
MONROE COUNTY, PA

