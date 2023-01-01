Read full article on original website
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Shaquille O'Neal surprises diners by paying for all meals at popular Houston restaurantLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Superfan Mattress Mack Places $1.5 Million Bet on TCU Horned Frogs to Upset Georgia BulldogsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Shaq dines at Houston restaurant, pays for meals
“Our friend Shaq paid us a visit today. This was his first time at the new store, and (he) loved it! He is such a Mench - he bought everybody’s meal in The Schmooze Room! What a great guy,” said Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Facebook page in a post.
NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal drew praise after paying for all of the meals in The Schmooze Room, the restaurant's largest private dining area.Photo byKevin HernandezonUnsplash.
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club
Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto. Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.
Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James
One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
Friend shares medical update on Bills' Damar Hamlin
Rooney added the following message to those questioning his sourcing: “Source is me – His friend and marketing rep.”. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
Video Shows An Unbelievable Dunk By LeBron On Monday
LeBron James is the only reason to tune in and watch the Los Angeles Lakers at this point now. He’s been on a roll throughout the whole season, taking his game to a whole different level since Anthony Davis went down with an injury. The Lakers have literally needed...
Commanders reportedly make QB decision for Week 18
The Washington Commanders have benched quarterback Carson Wentz and will turn back to Taylor Heinicke, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Heinicke expects to start Sunday in Washington’s season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. However, rookie and fifth-round draft pick Sam Howell will also play in the game. Many...
NBA insider suggests Memphis Grizzlies could target ‘star player’ at trade deadline: Four ideal options
While the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the elites of the Western Conference, one NBA insider believes they have the chips to make a trade for a “star player” that could make them serious NBA title contenders in the spring. The Grizzlies are off to another strong start...
Video: Jordan Poole Thrived After Being Helped Up By An Attractive Woman Sitting Courtside
Jordan Poole has earned a reputation for playing better when he sees women sitting courtside during some Golden State Warriors game. The young guard has become one of the most promising players in the league, looking like the continuation of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the Dubs. Some players...
Aaron Rodgers thinks 'timeout' is needed after Damar Hamlin incident
Time figuratively stopped when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night's matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had just secured a tackle but suffered what ended up being cardiac arrest just moments after he stood up. He was given CPR on the field, and for most, it was a scene that will never be forgotten. Hamlin's life was on the line, and in that moment and in the following moments after he was taken by ambulance to the hospital with everything up in the air — football and the NFL were really put into perspective.
Cavaliers Head Coach Makes Bold Claim
The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently the 4th team in the East with a strong 23-14 record. They are behind only the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks, and hot on the heels of the Bucks. The Cavs have been having the season they promised fans when Donovan Mitchell was...
LeBron James Made NBA History Again On Monday Night
The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t a very good team right now, but they’ll continue to be must-watch television for as long as they have LeBron James on the court. James never ceases to amaze, and he continues to dominate opposing defenses just like he did when he was a teenager.
Dak Prescott Has Unbelievable Record Against NFC East
The Dallas Cowboys enter their Week 18 matchup with the Washington Commanders will plenty to play for. At worst they will enter the playoffs as the fifth seed in the NFC. But, they can even vault up to the first or second seed if they get some help on Sunday.
Onyeka Okongwu Has A Strong Opinion About LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers have little to play for this season. However, they’re must-watch television just because LeBron James is on the floor. James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s all-time scoring record, putting on a show night in and night out despite his team’s never-ending shortcomings.
49ers Give Injury Update On Christian McCaffrey
Ever since the San Francisco 49ers traded for him in late October, Christian McCaffrey has jump-started what was then a struggling offense. He has given them a superstar in the backfield who can also do double-duty as a receiver, and he was at his best in Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders by rushing for 121 yards and collecting an additional 72 yards in the air.
Players in LA's Clubhouse Reportedly Want Trevor Bauer Back
The deadline for the Dodgers to make a decision on Trevor Bauer is coming up. On Friday, they'll have to decide whether they want to keep him on the team, or release him, and still pay him around $22 million. There hasn't been a lot of reports surrounding the topic,...
