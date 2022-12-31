It’s always sad to see a beloved local business close its doors, and that’s exactly what has happened, after 14 years in business, with The Counter in downtown Walnut Creek. I remember living around the corner when they first opened and was thrilled with the burgers and toppings. According to a sign in the window, rising costs and prohibitive future occupancy costs have made it impractical for the burger restaurant to continue operating . If you’re a fan of The Counter and are looking for a nearby location, you can head to their Fremont location.

23 HOURS AGO