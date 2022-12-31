ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beyondthecreek.com

The Counter Closes at The Mercer in Downtown Walnut Creek

It’s always sad to see a beloved local business close its doors, and that’s exactly what has happened, after 14 years in business, with The Counter in downtown Walnut Creek. I remember living around the corner when they first opened and was thrilled with the burgers and toppings. According to a sign in the window, rising costs and prohibitive future occupancy costs have made it impractical for the burger restaurant to continue operating . If you’re a fan of The Counter and are looking for a nearby location, you can head to their Fremont location.
sfstandard.com

Decolonizing the Chocolate Factory: A Wonka-esque Tale of Cacao and Latin American Culture

Like a 21st-century retelling of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, UC Berkeley college students Linda Sanchez and Jesus Chavez first volunteered at a local chocolatier together over ten years ago. In November, the original founders handed them the keys to the small batch chocolate factory, assured that their younger successors understand their vision for a community-minded chocolatier that honors the origins of cacao.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Large storm prompts school closures

(KRON) — The winter storm battering the Bay Area this week has prompted some school districts to cancel classes Thursday. South San Francisco Unified School District officials said school would be closed on Thursday, and after-school sports and extracurriculars will also be canceled on Wednesday. School officials are encouraging parents to pick up their kids […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fresh snow falls in Napa County

NAPA, Calif. - Fresh snow fell Monday night on Highway 29 in Napa County. The snowflakes were captured in this video taken on the Mount St. Helena grade above Calistoga, 2,000 feet above sea level. Some drivers were caught off guard and tow trucks had to be brought in to...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Will the Russian River flood? How to prepare for upcoming rain

Weather forecasters promise a doozy of a rain and windstorm beginning Wednesday, Jan. 4 through Thursday Jan. 5. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning beginning at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 through 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Sustained winds are expected to blow at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph above 1000 feet. Local gusts could reach 70 mph on the coast and at the highest peaks. Damage could include downed trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Amancay Tapia

The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal Heyday

“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This Michelin-Rated Millbrae Dim Sum Destination Has Closed for Good

Hong Kong Flower Lounge, known for Michelin Guide-approved dim sum, permanently closed on December 31 as first reported by KTSF26. Former manager Albert Yau told SFGATE the owner decided to retire. The restaurant’s lease was set to expire, and the owners chose not to renew. The landlord has plans to rent out the space at a later date after a remodel.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Sinkhole causes closure at Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Zoo experienced a sinkhole on the zoo’s property, and on Sunday, officials announced the facility will remain closed until at least January 17. The record-breaking rain the Bay Area faced over the past week brought many challenges out of the woodwork, and the most recent is a sizable sinkhole […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco shatters precipitation record Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The latest storm to hit San Francisco has helped the city to break a 173-year-old precipitation record in our area, according to the National Weather Service. The previous precipitation record for this date was 2.12 inches of rain, and that record was set back in 1849. As of late Saturday […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

New Year’s Rainfall Busts Records, Creates Chaos in SF

With today’s heavy rains, San Francisco has shattered two wet weather records and may be on track to crack a third by the time the clock strikes midnight and the city rings in 2023. As of this afternoon, Downtown San Francisco had already surpassed the daily record of 2.12...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river: Roads closed, streets flooded, creeks overflow across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads in the Bay Area as a winter storm roared ashore Saturday bringing drenching rain to a parched state as the year drew to a close.The storm shut down two major Bay Area freeways.Highway 101 in South San Francisco looked more like a river much of the day and remained shut into the evening. Northbound lanes were reopened around 8 p.m. In the East Bay, Interstate 580 was also shut in San Leandro due to flooding.Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4 inches.Rising waters from the San...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy