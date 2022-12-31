Read full article on original website
Bay Area icon sells out 3 nights at haunted San Francisco venue the Chapel
The show was like an "'Alice in Wonderland' punk rock fever dream."
beyondthecreek.com
The Counter Closes at The Mercer in Downtown Walnut Creek
It’s always sad to see a beloved local business close its doors, and that’s exactly what has happened, after 14 years in business, with The Counter in downtown Walnut Creek. I remember living around the corner when they first opened and was thrilled with the burgers and toppings. According to a sign in the window, rising costs and prohibitive future occupancy costs have made it impractical for the burger restaurant to continue operating . If you’re a fan of The Counter and are looking for a nearby location, you can head to their Fremont location.
sfstandard.com
Decolonizing the Chocolate Factory: A Wonka-esque Tale of Cacao and Latin American Culture
Like a 21st-century retelling of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, UC Berkeley college students Linda Sanchez and Jesus Chavez first volunteered at a local chocolatier together over ten years ago. In November, the original founders handed them the keys to the small batch chocolate factory, assured that their younger successors understand their vision for a community-minded chocolatier that honors the origins of cacao.
Large storm prompts school closures
(KRON) — The winter storm battering the Bay Area this week has prompted some school districts to cancel classes Thursday. South San Francisco Unified School District officials said school would be closed on Thursday, and after-school sports and extracurriculars will also be canceled on Wednesday. School officials are encouraging parents to pick up their kids […]
KTVU FOX 2
Fresh snow falls in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. - Fresh snow fell Monday night on Highway 29 in Napa County. The snowflakes were captured in this video taken on the Mount St. Helena grade above Calistoga, 2,000 feet above sea level. Some drivers were caught off guard and tow trucks had to be brought in to...
sonomacountygazette.com
Will the Russian River flood? How to prepare for upcoming rain
Weather forecasters promise a doozy of a rain and windstorm beginning Wednesday, Jan. 4 through Thursday Jan. 5. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning beginning at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 through 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Sustained winds are expected to blow at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph above 1000 feet. Local gusts could reach 70 mph on the coast and at the highest peaks. Damage could include downed trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected.
KTVU FOX 2
A strong, historic rain storm is headed toward the Bay Area
Historic rain fall is on the way to the Bay Area. The most rain is expected Wednesday into Thursday. By Monday morning San Francisco could total 5.5 inches of rain and San Jose could receive up to 7.5 inches.
The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal Heyday
“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.
Eater
This Michelin-Rated Millbrae Dim Sum Destination Has Closed for Good
Hong Kong Flower Lounge, known for Michelin Guide-approved dim sum, permanently closed on December 31 as first reported by KTSF26. Former manager Albert Yau told SFGATE the owner decided to retire. The restaurant’s lease was set to expire, and the owners chose not to renew. The landlord has plans to rent out the space at a later date after a remodel.
What to know about the 2nd atmospheric river set to slam Bay Area
When the heaviest rain is expected, which parts of the Bay Area will be hit hardest and more questions answered.
Sinkhole causes closure at Oakland Zoo
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Zoo experienced a sinkhole on the zoo’s property, and on Sunday, officials announced the facility will remain closed until at least January 17. The record-breaking rain the Bay Area faced over the past week brought many challenges out of the woodwork, and the most recent is a sizable sinkhole […]
Five tips to protect yourself from S.F.'s next atmospheric river
As another atmospheric river barrels toward the Bay Area, it's time to batten down the hatches. Here are a few ways you can protect yourself from this severe weather. Pack an emergency "go bag" If your area is prone to flooding and you need to evacuate quickly, the National Weather Service advises people to pack...
Massive sinkhole swallows SUV south of San Francisco
A giant sinkhole has opened up in the middle of a residential area south of San Francisco — the second sinkhole the Bay Area has seen in the past week.
NBC Bay Area
Several Rescued by Boat as New Year's Eve Storm Hits the East Bay Hard
East Bay creeks rose fast, streets flooded quickly and some people even had to be rescued by boat Saturday. One of the places where that happened was Brookside and El Capitan in Danville where some residents say the neighborhood flooded up to three feet. When the water surged up to...
San Francisco shatters precipitation record Saturday
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The latest storm to hit San Francisco has helped the city to break a 173-year-old precipitation record in our area, according to the National Weather Service. The previous precipitation record for this date was 2.12 inches of rain, and that record was set back in 1849. As of late Saturday […]
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.
(CNN) - Heavy rain and snowmelt swamped highways in Northern California on Saturday, authorities reported. US Highway 101 was blocked in both directions in South San Francisco because "water is not receding due to non-stop rains and high tides," the California Highway Patrol reported. After floodwaters receded, the highway reopened Saturday evening, the CHP reported.
sfstandard.com
New Year’s Rainfall Busts Records, Creates Chaos in SF
With today’s heavy rains, San Francisco has shattered two wet weather records and may be on track to crack a third by the time the clock strikes midnight and the city rings in 2023. As of this afternoon, Downtown San Francisco had already surpassed the daily record of 2.12...
KTVU FOX 2
Roadways collapse near Oakland Zoo, Castro Valley homes
The entrance to the Oakland Zoo is impassable due to a huge sinkhole that formed when a culvert under the road collapsed. In Castro Valley, a portion of Redwood Road in the hills also collapsed. Homes in that area experienced severe flooding.
Atmospheric river: Roads closed, streets flooded, creeks overflow across Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads in the Bay Area as a winter storm roared ashore Saturday bringing drenching rain to a parched state as the year drew to a close.The storm shut down two major Bay Area freeways.Highway 101 in South San Francisco looked more like a river much of the day and remained shut into the evening. Northbound lanes were reopened around 8 p.m. In the East Bay, Interstate 580 was also shut in San Leandro due to flooding.Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4 inches.Rising waters from the San...
48hills.org
Is SF ready for climate change? A flooded city seemed unprepared
San Francisco has a detailed climate change and resilience plan. Local officials know that it will take hundreds of millions of dollars to prepare for what is now inevitable. We got just a tiny taste of it this weekend—and the city seemed pretty badly unprepared. I was out in...
