Anita Pointer, member of Grammy-winning group the Pointer Sisters, dies at 74

Anita Pointer, a member of the Grammy-winning group the Pointer Sisters, famous for hits like "I'm So Excited" and "Jump (For My Love)," died Saturday after a battle with cancer. She was 74. Her publicist, Roger Neal, confirmed that Pointer was "surrounded by family at the time of her death"...
Music Lovers Are Not Happy With ‘Jeopardy!’ Leaving Out Jethro Tull

To watch Jeopardy! means learning and appreciating a variety of topics. History buffs might just hear their favorite era referenced in a clue, while bookworms immediately know which character a certain question is attributed to. Music buffs, however, were decidedly unhappy when a recent Jeopardy! clue all about flute appreciation did not include Jethro Tull in the solution.
George Bailey Isn't the Hero of 'It's a Wonderful Life'

It’s a Wonderful Life is one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time, but there’s more to the film than just holiday cheer. It's a Wonderful Life positions its main character, George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart), in the role of the hero, as it appears as though George’s good works ultimately helped save his family and community throughout economic hardship. However, a close reading depicts many of his responses to hardship as less than admirable. Instead, his wife, Mary (Donna Reed), is the one who really holds the family together and makes it possible for George to succeed.

