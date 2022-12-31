Read full article on original website
Abby De La Rosa Spends 'Special' Christmas with Her 3 Children as Dad Nick Cannon Plays Piano
Abby De La Rosa spent her first Christmas as a mom of three. On Sunday, the former radio personality, 32, shared photos of their 1-month-old daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin, and twin sons, Zion and Zillion, 18 months, taking in some holiday music from a piano played by their dad, Nick Cannon.
In the Spirit! See Photos of Your Favorite ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Celebrating Christmas
While not all 90 Day Fiancé stars may be home for the holidays, that doesn’t stop them from celebrating any less!. With the growth of families comes new traditions and beloved 90 Day Fiancé alums David Toborowsky and Annie Toborowsky are starting their own this year as they celebrate for the first time in their new Arizona home.
Meet Frank Sinatra’s Granddaughter, Amanda Erlinger, Who Is Forging Her Own Path In Art
Frank Sinatra’s daughter, Nancy Sinatra, gave birth to two beautiful girls, A.J. Lambert and Amanda Erlinger, during her 15 years of marriage to Hugh Lambert. It’s not a secret that art runs in the Sinatra family, starting with Frank himself and Nancy, a well-known musician with a legacy outside her father’s name.
Anita Pointer, member of Grammy-winning group the Pointer Sisters, dies at 74
Anita Pointer, a member of the Grammy-winning group the Pointer Sisters, famous for hits like "I'm So Excited" and "Jump (For My Love)," died Saturday after a battle with cancer. She was 74. Her publicist, Roger Neal, confirmed that Pointer was "surrounded by family at the time of her death"...
Four sisters, all in their 80s, share remarkable musical bond
Sisters Jan Goris, Val Duininck, Carol Hall and Vicki Hall – all in their 80s – are all incredibly close and share a gift for the piano. KARE 11’s Boyd Huppert takes us to their first show together in decades as they hold a special performance for a Minnesota senior community.Jan. 1, 2023.
'Romeo and Juliet' Stars Hit Paramount With Child Exploitation Lawsuit
Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting, the former teen actors who starred in the 1968 adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, are now suing Paramount over a nude scene from the film, accusing the studio of sexually exploiting them and distributing nude images of adolescent children. According to the lawsuit obtained by...
Music Lovers Are Not Happy With ‘Jeopardy!’ Leaving Out Jethro Tull
To watch Jeopardy! means learning and appreciating a variety of topics. History buffs might just hear their favorite era referenced in a clue, while bookworms immediately know which character a certain question is attributed to. Music buffs, however, were decidedly unhappy when a recent Jeopardy! clue all about flute appreciation did not include Jethro Tull in the solution.
A lion roars on Broadway as box office hauls reveal winners
It was feast or famine at the Broadway box office as 2022 wound down, with eye-popping revenue for popular shows — including a staggering new Broadway record for "The Lion King" — not lifting all strugglers
Anita Pointer, of the Pointer Sisters, Dead at 74
Anita Pointer, of the sibling hit-making group the Pointer Sisters, died on Saturday at age 74, her family in a statement. “While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace,” said the statement issued by publicist Roger Neal. “She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is...
George Bailey Isn't the Hero of 'It's a Wonderful Life'
It’s a Wonderful Life is one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time, but there’s more to the film than just holiday cheer. It's a Wonderful Life positions its main character, George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart), in the role of the hero, as it appears as though George’s good works ultimately helped save his family and community throughout economic hardship. However, a close reading depicts many of his responses to hardship as less than admirable. Instead, his wife, Mary (Donna Reed), is the one who really holds the family together and makes it possible for George to succeed.
Anita Pointer, Pointer Sisters Member and Crossover Country Innovator, Dies at Age 74
Anita Pointer, a member of family singing group the Pointer Sisters, died from cancer on Dec. 31, 2022 at the age of 74. Though Anita is better known for the pop hits she shared with siblings June, Ruth and Bonnie Pointer, she impacted country music in the '70s and '80s.
