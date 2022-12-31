Anita Pointer, of the sibling hit-making group the Pointer Sisters, died on Saturday at age 74, her family in a statement. “While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace,” said the statement issued by publicist Roger Neal. “She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is...

