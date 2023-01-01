ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fans Still Feelin’ Thielen?

For a long time, you would be hard-pressed to find a more popular player among the Minnesota Vikings faithful than Adam Thielen. The local boy who had done good. The native of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, came up the hard way. A college career at Minnesota State, playing in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, led to him unsurprisingly being undrafted in 2013.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Lambeau Field Turf Problem

The Green Bay Packers saved their season with a resounding 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. Green Bay dominated its NFC North rival at Lambeau Field after losing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Vikings had some gripes with the playing conditions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Lions' DeShon Elliott blasts Packers' Aaron Rodgers over perceived disrespect

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott isn't worried about giving Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers bulletin-board material ahead of the Sunday night matchup between the division rivals. According to Kyle Meinke of MLive Media Group, a defiant Elliott declared Friday that he feels neither Rodgers nor the Packers as a...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy