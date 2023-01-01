Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
What channel is the Lions vs. Packers game on Sunday? Free live stream
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (8-8) and Green Bay Packers (8-8) will have all eyes on them as they close the NFL’s regular season, in what could potentially decide the NFC’s final wild-card spot. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch or listen...
Who would the Green Bay Packers face in the NFC wild-card playoffs if they win Sunday vs. the Lions?
Four games — and arguably five — on Sunday bear impact on the Green Bay Packers' destiny beyond Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, aside from the obvious must-win against Detroit to even qualify for the postseason. The debatable game in that equation would be Seattle against the Los Angeles Rams...
Vikings Fans Still Feelin’ Thielen?
For a long time, you would be hard-pressed to find a more popular player among the Minnesota Vikings faithful than Adam Thielen. The local boy who had done good. The native of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, came up the hard way. A college career at Minnesota State, playing in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, led to him unsurprisingly being undrafted in 2013.
Packers honor Damar Hamlin at Lambeau Field
The Green Bay Packers are honoring Damar Hamlin ahead of Sunday's game by putting emphasis on his jersey number "3" on the field at Lambeau.
Lions Jared Goff Explains Pressure Playing Packers on SNF
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff explains the pressure the team is facing in the season finale playing the Green Bay Packers.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Big-Game Experience vs Lions
Led by Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers will have big-game experience on their side when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.
Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers Best Bets - FanDuel Action Update
Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers Best Bets - FanDuel Action Update
NFL World Reacts To The Lambeau Field Turf Problem
The Green Bay Packers saved their season with a resounding 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. Green Bay dominated its NFC North rival at Lambeau Field after losing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Vikings had some gripes with the playing conditions.
Yardbarker
Lions' DeShon Elliott blasts Packers' Aaron Rodgers over perceived disrespect
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott isn't worried about giving Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers bulletin-board material ahead of the Sunday night matchup between the division rivals. According to Kyle Meinke of MLive Media Group, a defiant Elliott declared Friday that he feels neither Rodgers nor the Packers as a...
Prior to the Snap: Playoff spot on the line when Packers clash with Lions in Lambeau
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Win and in. The Green Bay Packers are now fully in control of their playoff destiny after winning four straight, while also having a few key scenarios go their way. With one game left in the 2022 regular season, the Packers look to secure a spot in the playoffs by […]
WATCH: Wendell Green finds Dylan Cardwell on the pick-and-roll dunk
You've probably seen Walker Kessler make this play a hundred times. Here's Dylan Cardwell doing it.
Will Texans Fire Lovie Smith? Coach 'Stating Case' With McNairs For Job
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith could be out after one year, and he is now reportedly making the case with the McNair family for his job.
Kaprizov scores and Fleury wows but Wild lose OT thriller to Sabres
There were five lead changes in the game. That's a lot for a hockey game.
Sabres hold moment of celebration for Hamlin before OT win
The Buffalo Sabres paid tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin with a moment of celebration before Saturday night's 6-5 overtime victory over the Minnesota Wild.
Comments / 0