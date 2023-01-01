Read full article on original website
uhcougars.com
#2 Men’s Hoops Faces SMU in Fertitta Center on Thursday Night
HOUSTON – Winners of its last five games, the #2/2 University of Houston Men's Basketball program continues its stay inside the Fertitta Center when it plays host to SMU at 6 p.m., Thursday, in American Athletic Conference play. Houston (14-1 • 2-0 American) enters Thursday's game following a gritty...
papercitymag.com
J’Wan Roberts Impresses Hakeem Olajuwon, Shows Why Kelvin Sampson’s UH Player Development System Is the Best In College Basketball
Hakeem Olajuwon, one of the greatest players in UH and NBA history, sees plenty to love in undersized UH big man J'Wan Roberts. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) With Kelvin Sampson’s team trailing with less than eight minutes remaining, with the University of Houston seemingly on its way to joining UConn as a top three upset victim, the talent-packed Cougars need a game changer. Calling. . . J’Wan Roberts?
Houston Chronicle
Houston's hottest party is a secret moving disco with only one rule
Close your eyes and imagine illuminating red and purple lighting swirling all around you. Disco balls turn slowly overhead and Houstonians from all walks of life envelop you, dancing to Afrobeat and electronic rhythms pulsing from a set of white stand-up speakers. The people here wear bomber jackets, shiny pants, sparkly shoes, and bell bottoms in varying states of vintage, and they've all come to this place, an undisclosed location on a Saturday night, to gather in a semiannual moving party.
Houston Press
Best Albums From Houston Artists in 2022
As we begin the new year, we take a look back at the Houstonians that put out some of the top albums of the year. Last year we released a series of lists highlighting up and coming artists, women, singers, and producers, but this year we are focused on just the albums. Most lists are just relegated to a top ten but there were several veterans and newcomers that dropped work that should be recognized. Whether they have been releasing music for years or are new to the scene So here, in no particular order, are the top 30 albums of 2022 out of Houston.
Shaquille O'Neal surprises diners by paying for all meals at popular Houston restaurant
NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal drew praise after paying for all of the meals in The Schmooze Room, the restaurant's largest private dining area.Photo byKevin HernandezonUnsplash.
Houston Chronicle
Houston basketball inches closer to top spot in latest rankings
The University of Houston Cougars continue to be a mainstay near the top of the college basketball rankings as the calendar turns to 2023. UH moved up one spot to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 on Monday following wins over Tulsa and UCF to start AAC play. The Cougars trail only undefeated Purdue, which garnered 60 of 61 first-place votes, in the rankings. Houston sits at No. 1 nationally both at KenPom.com and in the most recent NET Rankings, with its only setback of the season being a close top-10 loss to Alabama last month,
Haulcy adds experience and skillset to help Cougars in Big12
The Houston Cougars picked up a nice addition to the defensive side of the ball via the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday when New Mexico freshman safety Adari Haulcy announced he was returning home to the city of Houston to continue his collegiate career. Haulcy played his high school football...
Houston Chronicle
The Houston restaurant openings we're looking forward to in 2023
The year of 2022 was certainly a big one for Houston's food scene. Many exciting restaurants opened, and the city's breweries sure had a lot going on. As you look back on the biggest food stories of the year, here's a reminder of what's to come in 2023. Andiron. This...
wanderwisdom.com
Paul D. Rushing Park: Enjoying Wide-Open Spaces in Katy, TX
There used to be boundless prairie lands consisting of waving native grasses attracting migrating birds, plus the resident avian and other creatures calling what is now Katy, Texas, home. While subdivisions and other enterprises keep expanding across this portion of Texas, Katy still celebrates its connection to the prairie and...
'You will not cut me out': Lina Hidalgo blasts colleagues at county ceremony
The newly reelected judge took aim at her detractors during an impromptu speech Monday night.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: January 2 to 8, 2023
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, January 2 through Sunday, January 8, 2023. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this month? Check the 365 Houston calendar for additional shows taking place across H-Town. Astragal Record Release at...
glasstire.com
Man Suspected of Lighting Fire at Winter Street Studios Dies of Suicide
On December 22, 2022, Eoles “Deuce” Whitaker II, the man believed to have intentionally started the Winter Street Studio fire, died of suicide by jumping out of his high-rise downtown Houston apartment as police attempted to arrest him. The fire was started in artist Jack Potts’ Bohemian Photography...
Houston Woman Escapes After 5 Terrifying Days of Brutal Torture
Dating online has skyrocketed as the modern-day option for many singles in Texas. However, there's always that one unthinkable fear of meeting someone you don't know. For one Houston woman, an online dating encounter turned into one of the scariest possible scenarios she could have ever imagined. A HORRIFIC ONLINE...
Houston ranked No. 1 city for the stock market in 2022 by CNBC
In a Friday interview on CNBC, Mayor Turner applauded Houston's economy and highlighted its future.
This Houston entertainer is giving away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Storms possible in Houston Monday and Tuesday as cold front arrives
Rain could impact the morning commute as it hits the city early Tuesday.
KENS 5
HPD: Nearly 50 people arrested in Houston, accused of illegal gunfire, drunk driving
HOUSTON — It was a busy night for Houston police after nearly 50 people were arrested for either illegal gunfire or drunk driving, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. "Our officers arrested 5 suspects for illegally discharging firearms in the city limits and took into custody another 43...
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Houston?. Houstonians are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Houston.
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: Belong Kitchen and Brennan's Team Up on Jambalaya To-Go
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Eat Drink and Be Merry Menu at Southern Yankee Crafthouse. Montrose neighborhood favorite Southern Yankee Crafthouse, 1312 West Alabama, has crafted a special Eat Drink and Be Merry Menu, and for each item purchased from it, the crafthouse will donate $1 to Kids' Meals and its mission to end childhood hunger. The menu is available now through January 8 and features eats from wood-fired brie and Bomba’s chili to beef stroganoff and a red and green M&M skillet cookie.
Houston driver among 6 killed after slamming head-on into SUV northwest of Corpus Christi, DPS says
Authorities say a Houston woman tried to overtake an SUV in a no-passing zone when she crashed head-on with a juvenile in the passenger seat.
