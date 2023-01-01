Read full article on original website
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
News Channel Nebraska
Jim Jordan nominated for speaker by conservative hardliners amid GOP infighting for House leadership
Conservative hardliners nominated Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio on Tuesday to be speaker of the House during the chamber's second and third votes amid the floor fight for House leadership. Jordan, in an effort to show party unity, nominated GOP leader Kevin McCarthy in the second round of voting. Speaking...
News Channel Nebraska
The lawmaker trying to unite Republicans around McCarthy's speakership bid
As House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy struggles to secure votes within his party to secure speakership of the chamber, he has tapped a longtime Republican lawmaker to quietly try and lock down votes among the GOP holdouts. North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry, a Republican and an ally of McCarthy, is...
News Channel Nebraska
House adjourns again without electing a speaker with McCarthy's bid in peril
Kevin McCarthy suffered yet another stinging defeat on Wednesday as he lost in the sixth round of voting to elect a speaker -- a major blow that increasingly imperils his bid and heightens uncertainty over whether he can still secure the gavel or if a viable candidate will emerge as an alternative.
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal
Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
News Channel Nebraska
Andy Biggs: Meet the long-shot conservative challenger for speaker
Hard-right Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs mounted a long-shot bid against GOP leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday in the race to become the next House speaker. Biggs peeled off 10 votes in the first ballot. Nine other votes were cast for other candidates, and together, they were enough to deny McCarthy the 218 votes necessary to win the speakership outright.
News Channel Nebraska
What happens in the House when there is no speaker?
House Republicans' failure to elect a speaker on Tuesday after multiple rounds of voting isn't just denying the GOP a leader -- it's holding up much of the functioning of the chamber. The position is traditionally filled on the first day of a new Congress, followed by the swearing in...
NY Congress members weigh in on failed speaker votes
Rep. McCarthy was blocked by 20 far-right GOP members, even after former President Donald Trump urged them to support McCarthy for speaker.
Trump lawyers questioned Nevada’s 2020 vote, records show
Nevada's largest county provided the US Justice Department with correspondence showing lawyers for Trump raising baseless concerns about the 2020 voting process.
News Channel Nebraska
New speaker, new members, same old secret ballot
Unlike Washington, lawmakers in Lincoln quickly, and without a fight, named a new Speaker today. No one challenged State Sen. John Arch, a Republican from LaVista, who was elected unanimously. In addition to Arch’s election as Speaker, more than a dozen new lawmakers were sworn in today. Two have...
News Channel Nebraska
Session begins, Sen. John Arch elected speaker
NEBRASKA -- The 2023 Nebraska Unicameral began its legislative session Wednesday in a much less controversial way than its federal counterpart. The legislature began its day with the selection of committee chairs for the upcoming 90-day session. The senators also offered unanimous approval of Sen. John Arch to be the...
News Channel Nebraska
US had 'direct conversations' with Russia on Paul Whelan since Griner's release, State Department says
US officials "have had direct conversations with Russian officials regarding Paul Whelan," an American wrongfully detained in Russia, since the release of fellow wrongfully detained American Brittney Griner, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Tuesday. "Our imperative is to see that outcome brought about swiftly so it doesn't do us...
Tucker Carlson: ‘Hatred’ of liberals ‘clouded my judgment’ before midterms
Fox News host Tucker Carlson said in an interview released Monday that his “hatred” of liberals led to his inaccurate predictions of a red wave in November’s midterm elections. “That loathing clouded my judgment,” Carlson told Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, in an interview released on Monday. “I was like, ‘I dislike…
Iranian suicide drones contain parts made by 13 US companies: report
The Iranian-made drones used by Russia in its war against Ukraine are comprised of American parts, according to a Ukrainian intelligence assessment. The report, obtained by CNN, is based on the disassembly of a downed Shahed-136 drone. Of the 52 parts taken out of the UAV by Ukrainian intelligence, 40 were made by 13 American companies, according to the report. Other salvaged components were also foreign-made — manufactured by companies in Canada, Switzerland, Japan, Taiwan, and China. The companies weren’t publicly identified. The suicide drones, designed to fly to a target and then explode, have become a primary weapon in Russia’s quiver as...
News Channel Nebraska
Nikki Haley Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the United Nations and former Republican governor of South Carolina. Father: Ajit S. Randhawa, professor and business owner. Mother: Raj Kaur Randhawa, teacher and business owner. Marriage: Michael Haley (1996-present) Children: Rena and Nalin. Education: Clemson University,...
CES 2023: Russian exhibitors barred from tech show
LAS VEGAS (AP) — CES is not allowing Russian companies to display their gadgets at the annual tech show because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine. A spokesperson for the Consumer Technology Association, the trade group putting together the event in Las Vegas, said the move has only impacted one potential exhibitor.
