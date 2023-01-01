ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
RadarOnline

Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal

Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
News Channel Nebraska

Andy Biggs: Meet the long-shot conservative challenger for speaker

Hard-right Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs mounted a long-shot bid against GOP leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday in the race to become the next House speaker. Biggs peeled off 10 votes in the first ballot. Nine other votes were cast for other candidates, and together, they were enough to deny McCarthy the 218 votes necessary to win the speakership outright.
News Channel Nebraska

What happens in the House when there is no speaker?

House Republicans' failure to elect a speaker on Tuesday after multiple rounds of voting isn't just denying the GOP a leader -- it's holding up much of the functioning of the chamber. The position is traditionally filled on the first day of a new Congress, followed by the swearing in...
News Channel Nebraska

New speaker, new members, same old secret ballot

Unlike Washington, lawmakers in Lincoln quickly, and without a fight, named a new Speaker today. No one challenged State Sen. John Arch, a Republican from LaVista, who was elected unanimously. In addition to Arch’s election as Speaker, more than a dozen new lawmakers were sworn in today. Two have...
News Channel Nebraska

Session begins, Sen. John Arch elected speaker

NEBRASKA -- The 2023 Nebraska Unicameral began its legislative session Wednesday in a much less controversial way than its federal counterpart. The legislature began its day with the selection of committee chairs for the upcoming 90-day session. The senators also offered unanimous approval of Sen. John Arch to be the...
New York Post

Iranian suicide drones contain parts made by 13 US companies: report

The Iranian-made drones used by Russia in its war against Ukraine are comprised of American parts, according to a Ukrainian intelligence assessment. The report, obtained by CNN, is based on the disassembly of a downed Shahed-136 drone. Of the 52 parts taken out of the UAV by Ukrainian intelligence, 40 were made by 13 American companies, according to the report. Other salvaged components were also foreign-made — manufactured by companies in Canada, Switzerland, Japan, Taiwan, and China. The companies weren’t publicly identified. The suicide drones, designed to fly to a target and then explode, have become a primary weapon in Russia’s quiver as...
News Channel Nebraska

Nikki Haley Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the United Nations and former Republican governor of South Carolina. Father: Ajit S. Randhawa, professor and business owner. Mother: Raj Kaur Randhawa, teacher and business owner. Marriage: Michael Haley (1996-present) Children: Rena and Nalin. Education: Clemson University,...
The Associated Press

CES 2023: Russian exhibitors barred from tech show

LAS VEGAS (AP) — CES is not allowing Russian companies to display their gadgets at the annual tech show because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine. A spokesperson for the Consumer Technology Association, the trade group putting together the event in Las Vegas, said the move has only impacted one potential exhibitor.
