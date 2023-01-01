The Iranian-made drones used by Russia in its war against Ukraine are comprised of American parts, according to a Ukrainian intelligence assessment. The report, obtained by CNN, is based on the disassembly of a downed Shahed-136 drone. Of the 52 parts taken out of the UAV by Ukrainian intelligence, 40 were made by 13 American companies, according to the report. Other salvaged components were also foreign-made — manufactured by companies in Canada, Switzerland, Japan, Taiwan, and China. The companies weren’t publicly identified. The suicide drones, designed to fly to a target and then explode, have become a primary weapon in Russia’s quiver as...

13 MINUTES AGO