Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murderjustpene50Austin, TX
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin RecentlyTy D.Austin, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas DS Zach Edwards enters the NCAA transfer portal
Texas Longhorns senior deep snapper Zach Edwards entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, according to Inside Texas. Edwards, who received recognition from the Longhorns on Senior Day, is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. A 5’11, 212-pounder from Azle, Edwards spent one season at Oklahoma before...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Kyle Maxfield resigns as Bangs head football coach and athletic director
Bangs head football coach and athletic director Kyle Maxfield resigned today. He is headed to Austin to be the athletic director at Brentwood Christian. Maxfield helped led the Dragons to the playoffs three times in his five seasons as the leader of the football program. The best season came in 2020 when Bangs went 9-2 and was district runner-up. Maxfield’s record in Bangs was 25-26 with three winning seasons.
Texas Basketball has worst defensive meltdown in 30+ years vs. K-State
An absolutely horrendous defensive showing for acting head coach Rodney Terry and No. 6 Texas basketball saw the Kansas State Wildcats absolutely go off at the Moody Center for well over 100 points on Jan. 3. Kansas State would wind up putting up 116 points on Texas in the highest-scoring game I’ve seen since covering this program in the last half-decade.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian made all the difference for elite recruit Tausili Akana
The recruiting battle for Tausili Akana rolled into the final hours ahead of Signing Day. Interestingly enough, in the end, it was longtime front-runner Oklahoma trying to chase down Texas in what turned out to be an unsuccessful attempt. “I kind of knew where I wanted to be in that...
No. 6 Texas, Kansas State square off for round 2 of Big 12 gauntlet
Something has to give when No. 6 Texas and Kansas State, teams with identical records and winning streaks, square off
Pleasanton Express
Local trio chosen to play in San Antonio All-Star game
This Saturday evening some of the best football players in the San Antonio area will play in the 45th annual San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game at the Alamodome. Among those playing will be three players from Atascosa County. Jayce Krauskopf and Sean Ramos will represent Pleasanton while Clyde Schuchart will represent Jourdanton. All three will be members of Team Black going up against Team Gold at 5 p.m.
brownwoodnews.com
Maxfield’s decision to leave Bangs for Austin’s Brentwood Christian came down to family
BANGS – After seven football seasons in Brown County – two at Brownwood and the last five at Bangs – Kyle Maxfield is moving on as he has accepted the head football coach and athletic director position at Brentwood Christian in Austin. “It’s always tough to leave...
Dreamland Dripping Springs announces changes starting Jan. 3
Dreamland activities previously offered such as minigolf, disc golf, food and alcohol will be closed for now. (Courtesy Andrew Dunn) Dreamland Dripping Springs will shift from offering mini golf, disc golf, alcohol and food to focus on pickleball, Payton Jones, a representative of Dreamland Dripping Springs, told Community Impact on Jan. 3.
San Antonio remembers longtime South San Antonio coach Cliff Gustafson
Gustafson led South San to a dynastic run that has never been quite equaled in Texas high school history again
hellogeorgetown.com
Georgetown Woman One of Two Selected for State Master Gardener Emeritae
The following is a news release from the Williamson County AgriLife Extension Office. After recently retiring from the association, Winola VanArtsdalen of Georgetown and Jane Bowman of Cedar Park were conferred the prestigious award of Texas Master Gardener Emerita after long and dedicated service to the Williamson County Master Gardener Association. As AgriLife Extension volunteers, Master Gardeners give to the community by extending research-based knowledge and providing solutions in one-to-one problem solving, in demonstration gardens, educational programs, and educational materials.
tctmd.com
Priya Kothapalli, MD
Priya Kothapalli, MD, is a coronary and structural heart disease fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, where she also completed her general cardiology training and served as the inaugural fellow for both programs. A second-generation interventional cardiologist, Kothapalli grew up with the field, eagerly accompanying her father to the.
Central Texas high school band set to perform in the historic Rose Parade
The Leander ISD school also holds the unique honor of being the only band directly invited by parade organizers to participate. The other 20 schools were selected through an application process.
Why Black people are leaving Austin, new efforts bringing culture to retain professionals
Austin is diverse in a lot of ways but lacks black professionals.
New to Texas? How to avoid being miserable this cedar season
The cedar count remains in the "very high" category Tuesday.
dailytrib.com
THAT’S MY JOB: School resource officer Tim McIntyre vows ‘no Uvalde’ in Burnet County
Tim McIntyre has been a school resource officer in the Marble Falls Independent School District School for more than 20 years and has seen his job evolve from writing citations for on-campus infractions to being an integral part of the security protocol. McIntyre started his law enforcement career at the...
fox7austin.com
UT Austin scientists want you to 'swipe right or left' on this app, but it’s not for dating
AUSTIN, Texas - Located 450 miles west of Austin at UT Austin's Mcdonald Observatory, the Hobby-Eberly Telescope serves as one of the largest optical telescopes in the world. Launched about 20 years ago, a project called HETDEX, the Hobby-Eberly Telescope Dark Energy Experiment, uses images captured by the telescope to learn more about dark energy, the force causing the universe to expand over time.
Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Round Rock store — again
A Round Rock store sold a winning $1 million lottery ticket for the second time in just weeks.
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently
From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
tpr.org
Mike Cox dives into the sordid side of San Antonio in new book ‘Wicked San Antonio’
TUESDAY on "The Source" — With over 300 years under its belt, San Antonio can tell many scandalous tales. Residents of San Antonio have seen the city go through the rise and fall of gambling joints, around-the-clock saloons and other places of ill repute. Mike Cox, the author of “Wicked San Antonio”, dives into the past of the many misdeeds of the Alamo City.
