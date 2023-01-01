ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Texas DS Zach Edwards enters the NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns senior deep snapper Zach Edwards entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, according to Inside Texas. Edwards, who received recognition from the Longhorns on Senior Day, is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. A 5’11, 212-pounder from Azle, Edwards spent one season at Oklahoma before...
AUSTIN, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Kyle Maxfield resigns as Bangs head football coach and athletic director

Bangs head football coach and athletic director Kyle Maxfield resigned today. He is headed to Austin to be the athletic director at Brentwood Christian. Maxfield helped led the Dragons to the playoffs three times in his five seasons as the leader of the football program. The best season came in 2020 when Bangs went 9-2 and was district runner-up. Maxfield’s record in Bangs was 25-26 with three winning seasons.
BANGS, TX
FanSided

Texas Basketball has worst defensive meltdown in 30+ years vs. K-State

An absolutely horrendous defensive showing for acting head coach Rodney Terry and No. 6 Texas basketball saw the Kansas State Wildcats absolutely go off at the Moody Center for well over 100 points on Jan. 3. Kansas State would wind up putting up 116 points on Texas in the highest-scoring game I’ve seen since covering this program in the last half-decade.
AUSTIN, TX
Pleasanton Express

Local trio chosen to play in San Antonio All-Star game

This Saturday evening some of the best football players in the San Antonio area will play in the 45th annual San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game at the Alamodome. Among those playing will be three players from Atascosa County. Jayce Krauskopf and Sean Ramos will represent Pleasanton while Clyde Schuchart will represent Jourdanton. All three will be members of Team Black going up against Team Gold at 5 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Georgetown Woman One of Two Selected for State Master Gardener Emeritae

The following is a news release from the Williamson County AgriLife Extension Office. After recently retiring from the association, Winola VanArtsdalen of Georgetown and Jane Bowman of Cedar Park were conferred the prestigious award of Texas Master Gardener Emerita after long and dedicated service to the Williamson County Master Gardener Association. As AgriLife Extension volunteers, Master Gardeners give to the community by extending research-based knowledge and providing solutions in one-to-one problem solving, in demonstration gardens, educational programs, and educational materials.
GEORGETOWN, TX
tctmd.com

Priya Kothapalli, MD

Priya Kothapalli, MD, is a coronary and structural heart disease fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, where she also completed her general cardiology training and served as the inaugural fellow for both programs. A second-generation interventional cardiologist, Kothapalli grew up with the field, eagerly accompanying her father to the.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

UT Austin scientists want you to 'swipe right or left' on this app, but it’s not for dating

AUSTIN, Texas - Located 450 miles west of Austin at UT Austin's Mcdonald Observatory, the Hobby-Eberly Telescope serves as one of the largest optical telescopes in the world. Launched about 20 years ago, a project called HETDEX, the Hobby-Eberly Telescope Dark Energy Experiment, uses images captured by the telescope to learn more about dark energy, the force causing the universe to expand over time.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Ty D.

Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently

From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
AUSTIN, TX
tpr.org

Mike Cox dives into the sordid side of San Antonio in new book ‘Wicked San Antonio’

TUESDAY on "The Source" — With over 300 years under its belt, San Antonio can tell many scandalous tales. Residents of San Antonio have seen the city go through the rise and fall of gambling joints, around-the-clock saloons and other places of ill repute. Mike Cox, the author of “Wicked San Antonio”, dives into the past of the many misdeeds of the Alamo City.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

