Brazos County residents buy in on $785M Mega Millions
Brazos County residents took their chances Tuesday night to see if they had any luck in winning the $785 million Mega Millions prize, the sixth largest in U.S. history. Barbara Reed of College Station bought a Mega Millions ticket at the Shell Gas Station on Southwest Parkway East in College Station on Tuesday night. She said she wanted to kill time between errands and stopped to buy $6 worth of tickets. She also participated in July in the Mega Millions and purchased $6 worth of tickets.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (16) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Brazos County officers identified after being struck by gunfire
Bryan Police Officer Najee Watson, who was one of two Brazos County law enforcement officers shot in a 12-hour period Friday, was released from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan on Tuesday. Sergeant Brittany Re of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, the other officer shot during a manhunt for Joshua...
Aggie swimming and diving teams to hit road for pair of events
The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams will compete at Auburn at 2 p.m. Wednesday then will face Georgia Tech and Savannah College of Art and Design at 10 a.m. Friday in Atlanta. On the men’s side, A&M is ranked eighth with Auburn ninth and Georgia Tech 21st. A&M’s...
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Texas A&M lands pledge from Florida WR who had been pledged to Georgia
Wide receiver Raymond Cottrell, a four-star recruit from Milton, Fla., has committed to Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Cottrell, who had been been pledged to Georgia, made the announcement via social media Monday. He had 46 receptions for 651 yards with nine touchdowns as a senior. He added 279 yards rushing on 38 carries with five scores. He also completed 7 of 15 passes for 74 yards and two scores. He added 15 punt returns for 510 yards and seven kickoffs for 192 yards.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
The Buzz Williams Radio Show: Episode 7
The latest edition of the Buzz Williams Radio Show, featuring head coach Buzz Williams and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date January 2, 2023). The Buzz Williams Radio Show originates on Mondays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
College Station girls basketball team survives second-half pressure to down A&M Consolidated
For three quarters Tuesday, College Station dictated the pace in what would ultimately end up a 50-44 Lady Cougar win over A&M Consolidated in District 21-5A girls basketball play at Cougar Gym. But the Lady Tigers’ motor in the third quarter began turning a lopsided game into a nail biter...
Florida uses late surge to pull out 55-48 victory over A&M
Three offensive rebounds and a 3-point shot were the difference in Florida’s 55-48 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball action Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena. Florida (12-3, 1-1), which trailed for much of the second half, took a 46-44 lead on a driving layup by...
A growing legacy for leadership education
Continuing the legacy of leadership in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, a campaign to fund a multi-million dollar endowment in memory of Dr. Joe Townsend, and honoring Dr. Chris Townsend, has kicked off. For more than 30 years, “Dr. Joe” served as Texas A&M associate vice...
CSISD board discusses legislative priorities
At a recent workshop, the College Station school board discussed its legislative priorities in preparation for the upcoming 88th Texas legislative session. The board will take action on these priorities later in January and publish them on its website for public viewing. Funding. Superintendent Mike Martindale said increased state funding...
Consol, College Station basketball teams meet today
The A&M Consolidated and College Station basketball teams are going to ring in the new year with a pair of District 21-5A headliners on Tuesday. The 21st-ranked Consol boys (13-6, 1-0) will play host to the Cougars (15-7, 1-0) at 1:30 p.m., while the College Station girls (9-13, 2-1) will play the Lady Tigers (11-11, 3-0) at 12:30 p.m. at Cougar Gym.
USC All-American joins Texas A&M women's tennis program
The Texas A&M women’s tennis program has added Southern Cal graduate transfer Salma Ewing, an ITA All-American who is 63-37 in singles and 39-28 in doubles in her collegiate career. “She is the former No. 1 recruit in the nation coming out of high school and has backed it...
Lady Vikings basketball team handles Pflugerville Weiss to win third straight in District 12-6A
The Bryan girls basketball team is learning how to win in its bid to end a four-year playoff drought. The Lady Vikings had no problem against the Pflugerville Weiss Lady Wolves for three quarters Tuesday, building their lead to 19 and holding on to win 56-44 in the District 12-6A afternoon matinee at Viking Gym.
