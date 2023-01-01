Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
Shoppers report errors in grocery bill following Kansas sales tax change
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More questions are coming in about the change in Kansas’ food sales tax rate that took effect on Jan. 1. Shawn Lawrence is one of several people who reached out to 12 News with questions about what he noticed on his receipt after a trip to Walmart on Sunday.
KWCH.com
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12News has heard from multiple viewers since Sunday noticing something wasn’t quite right with their grocery receipt. Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they bought rather than on the individual items. It came as the first reduction...
Kansas food tax: What’s included, not included in new reduction?
Legislation passed in Kansas drops the state food tax by more than 2% in 2023 and gradually reduces it to zero by 2025. Here's what applies.
Kansas customers experience extra charges after new food sales tax implementation
Shopping for groceries can be expensive and the recent drop in Kansas food sales tax was supposed to bring relief, but for some customers that drop in tax came with a hefty charge in taxes.
KWCH.com
What’s exempt from the reduce state food sales tax rate
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Once the calendar moved to Jan. 1, 2023, the state sales tax on food was supposed to drop to 4 percent from where it had been for a while -- 6.5 percent. But that’s not what some shoppers are seeing on their receipts. Local sales...
If You Want America’s Most Affordable Housing, Gotta Go to Kansas
If you want absolutely the most affordable housing in America, where do you go? A brand new 2023 study says that if saving money on a house is your goal, you're gonna have to go to Kansas. Oh, boy. I need to say first that I'm not a Kansas hater...
southarkansassun.com
Kansas Eligible For Up To $700 Tax Refunds This 2023
Kansas residents are eligible for up to $700 in tax refunds this 2023. The tax refunds are due to the three tax relief programs provided by the state. This 2023, the state of Kansas will be providing three tax relief programs to its residents. The programs include two property tax relief, namely, Kansas Property Tax Relief for Low-Income Seniors (SAFESR) and the Homestead Refund. The Utility & Sales Tax Rebate is the third program. The residents can get tax relief payments of $150 to $700. These payments are intended to help old and disabled residents with low incomes, as reported by Johnson.
Government Technology
Kansas Cities, Counties React to Governor’s TikTok Ban
(TNS) — A ban on TikTok on state-owned devices doesn't immediately affect cities and municipalities that create content on the social media platform. Gov. Laura Kelly signed an executive order banning the use of TikTok on all state-owned devices Wednesday. The ban, which goes into effect immediately, affects Kansas executive branch agencies, boards, and commissions and their respective employees, and prohibits access on the state network.
WIBW
$374 million in COVID funds approved to head to Kansas communities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds have been approved to head to communities around the Sunflower State to aid recovery efforts. The Kansas Governor’s Office indicates that the State Finance Council has approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, modernization and improvement of government services, economic development and health and education initiatives.
kiowacountysignal.com
Trout populations have been restocked in Kansas
After a very cold week, fishing enthusiasts will be glad to know this will be a good season for trout fishing in Kansas. According to Kansas Wildlife & Parks – Fisheries Division, rainbow trout are stocked throughout the season, November to April, at select waters across the state. With...
WIBW
$2 million available to help construction of new homes in rural Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $2 million is available to help residents construct, renovate or buy a new home in rural Kansas. The Kansas Housing Resource Commission says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that it just got easier to purchase a home in Kansas with a new initiative it has launched. It said the Home Loan Guarantee for Rural Kansas will aid existing and prospective homeowners in rural counties finance home loans for land and building purchases renovations or new construction costs.
WIBW
Kansas joins Ohio fight against railroad crossing blockage safety hazards
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has signed onto a brief with Ohio which intends to fight safety hazards created by blocked railroad crossings. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says as one of his last moves in office, he has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to grant a petition from Ohio for writ of certiorari in a case that could give states the jurisdiction to regulate railroad traffic and improve public safety - especially at blocked crossings.
fourstateshomepage.com
A new year means new laws in Kansas
KANSAS — As we start another year, some states are also putting new laws into effect. There are four new laws for the state of Kansas. The first is the insurance licensure of pharmacy benefits managers bill. Starting today, a person cannot do business in Kansas without a valid license.
adastraradio.com
KDA Offers Farmers’ Market and Direct-to-Consumer Virtual Workshop Series
MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture and K-State Research and Extension (KSRE) will offer virtual workshops February 6-10, 2023, to assist farmers’ market vendors and managers, and also for those wanting to sell food products directly to consumers. The workshop series includes five online Lunch and Learn sessions.
WIBW
Kansas Farm Bureau to honor 100-, 150-year-old family farms in 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Farm Bureau will honor family farms that have been in the trade for 100 to 150 years in 2023, and applications for consideration have now opened. The Kansas Farm Bureau says in 2023 it will continue its recognition of Sesquicentennial Farms as well as its...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
adastraradio.com
New USB Chair Megan Kaiser
New United Soybean Board Chair Megan Kaiser says the checkoff group provides farmers a unified voice not only in directing soybean research and promotion but also in making clear what farmers do. Kaiser from Bowling Green, Missouri says just as important is being able to give checkoff support to transportation infrastructure.
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas is becoming more divided. Democrats win suburban areas and the GOP holds rural communities
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Republican Ed Roitz lives in central Overland Park, right in the middle of that state’s most populous, suburban county. He ran to represent his affluent Johnson County neighbors in the Kansas House this fall, focusing on the tried-and-true conservative policy of cutting taxes. But...
BOOR: Women in Farm Program
Kansas State University will host a four-part series on land leasing strategies at 34 locations in Kansas beginning Jan. 18. The series is titled, The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Agriculture Women, though K-State Research and Extension farm economist Robin Reid says the sessions are open to all participants.
adastraradio.com
Mississippi River levels remain low
Recent rains have helped improve water levels on the Mississippi River. But St. Louis-based National Weather Service Meteorologist Jared Maples says the river is still low from Quincy, Illinois to Memphis, Tennessee. “The only site we have running as close to bank full is at Alton, largely because there’s a...
Comments / 1