Whisman labeled G-MAC Player of the Week

CEDARVILLE, Ohio - Grant Whisman has been named the G-MAC Men's Basketball Player of the Week. The 6-foot-7 junior forward from Middletown, Ohio averaged 30 points per game in leading the Yellow Jackets to two more victories. Whisman buried nine three-pointers and totaled a career-high 32 points in a 107-73...
Making a Difference in Healthcare: One Patient at a Time

In just three years since graduating from Cedarville University’s School of School of Pharmacy, Dr. Kofi Amoah has fully devoted himself to community health and safety. What started as a small pop-up vaccination clinic serving the underprivileged is now a thriving center providing health care for all, including the uninsured and the underserved.
