Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix family welcomes baby girl 4 minutes after midnight on New Year's

A Valley family is celebrating the new year with the gift of life – a healthy newborn girl – arriving just four minutes after midnight. Kasia Grobelny, 36, of Phoenix gave birth to an 8-pound girl at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center. She and her husband, Patryk, 38, are still deciding on a name for the baby.
PHOENIX, AZ
Queen Creek couple arrested in connection with Dec. 28 homicide in Mesa

The Mesa Police Department has arrested a Queen Creek couple they are investigating for a murder that occurred on Dec. 28 at 260 W. 8th Ave in Mesa. According to Mesa police, a man was found dead in the roadway from a gunshot wound, but there were no shell casings found around his body or any witnesses who may have seen what happened. Officers from multiple divisions within the police department worked together to watch video surveillance, comb through cellular data, and write and serve numerous search warrants.
MESA, AZ
Ballet Arizona awarded $600K by former Gov. Doug Ducey

Ballet Arizona, the Valley’s only professional ballet company, has announced that it was awarded $600,000 by the office of former Gov. Doug Ducey through the American Rescue Plan Act, which is working to provide nonprofit organizations across the country with COVID-19 relief funding. The performing arts were devastatingly affected...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arthur T. Roberts

Arthur T. Roberts was born on July 20, 1933 in Steubenville, Ohio and was raised in Wheeling West Virginia. He joined the Air Force after High School. He spent from June 1952-June 1956, during the Korean War Era, as a Teletype Operator and Decoder which included a deployment in Japan. Art returned to Washington DC to attend college and graduated from Benjamin Franklin University with a BA in Accounting. He spent from 1959-1998 in various accounting positions. He lived in the Liverpool and Syracuse areas of New York until 2000 when he moved to Arizona and lived until December 23, 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ

