FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix AirportTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
In 2019, a 14-year-old girl with Autism was lured from her home by a stranger she met online. Where is Alicia Navarro?Fatim HemrajGlendale, AZ
The New Farmer Boys Location at Tolleson is An Ideal Joint For Your Quality Cook To Order MealsMadocTolleson, AZ
Return of Popular Restaurant Now DelayedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022Brenna TempleArizona State
queencreeksuntimes.com
Arizona Wedding Show offers one-stop-shop for everything needed for the big day
It’s said that a person’s wedding day is one of the most special days of their entire life. But the days, weeks and months spent planning that perfect big day can be an overwhelming roller coaster that leaves brides-to-be pulling their hair out one minute and feeling like a princess the next.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Costco fuel pumps open Jan. 5; warehouse grand opening set for Jan. 26
The fuel island at the new Queen Creek Costco will open at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, ahead of the actual store opening on Jan. 26 at Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads. Vice Mayor Jeff Brown said the fuel island includes 32 pumps as opposed to 16 spots at most of the other area Costco locations.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Phoenix family welcomes baby girl 4 minutes after midnight on New Year's
A Valley family is celebrating the new year with the gift of life – a healthy newborn girl – arriving just four minutes after midnight. Kasia Grobelny, 36, of Phoenix gave birth to an 8-pound girl at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center. She and her husband, Patryk, 38, are still deciding on a name for the baby.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek couple arrested in connection with Dec. 28 homicide in Mesa
The Mesa Police Department has arrested a Queen Creek couple they are investigating for a murder that occurred on Dec. 28 at 260 W. 8th Ave in Mesa. According to Mesa police, a man was found dead in the roadway from a gunshot wound, but there were no shell casings found around his body or any witnesses who may have seen what happened. Officers from multiple divisions within the police department worked together to watch video surveillance, comb through cellular data, and write and serve numerous search warrants.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Ballet Arizona awarded $600K by former Gov. Doug Ducey
Ballet Arizona, the Valley’s only professional ballet company, has announced that it was awarded $600,000 by the office of former Gov. Doug Ducey through the American Rescue Plan Act, which is working to provide nonprofit organizations across the country with COVID-19 relief funding. The performing arts were devastatingly affected...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Arthur T. Roberts
Arthur T. Roberts was born on July 20, 1933 in Steubenville, Ohio and was raised in Wheeling West Virginia. He joined the Air Force after High School. He spent from June 1952-June 1956, during the Korean War Era, as a Teletype Operator and Decoder which included a deployment in Japan. Art returned to Washington DC to attend college and graduated from Benjamin Franklin University with a BA in Accounting. He spent from 1959-1998 in various accounting positions. He lived in the Liverpool and Syracuse areas of New York until 2000 when he moved to Arizona and lived until December 23, 2022.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Inaugural class induction of Poston Butte High School Athletics Hall of Fame happening Jan. 5
Poston Butte High School in San Tan Valley will have its inaugural class induction for the Poston Butte High School Athletics Hall of Fame on Thursday, Jan. 5 during halftime of the boys basketball game against Greenway High School. The game begins at 7:45 p.m., but there will be a...
