Arthur T. Roberts was born on July 20, 1933 in Steubenville, Ohio and was raised in Wheeling West Virginia. He joined the Air Force after High School. He spent from June 1952-June 1956, during the Korean War Era, as a Teletype Operator and Decoder which included a deployment in Japan. Art returned to Washington DC to attend college and graduated from Benjamin Franklin University with a BA in Accounting. He spent from 1959-1998 in various accounting positions. He lived in the Liverpool and Syracuse areas of New York until 2000 when he moved to Arizona and lived until December 23, 2022.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO