Houston, TX

Yardbarker

Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club

Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto. Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees ink exciting veteran outfielder to MiLB deal for 2023

As the Yankees continue to add to their MiLB depth, they’ve picked up another outfield bat from the left-handed side who could provide a spark off the bench for the team if he makes the MLB roster. 31-year-old Rafael Ortega had a solid stint with the Chicago Cubs between 2021 and 2022, slashing .265/.344/.408 with a 108 wRC+ in 221 games, serving mostly as a platoon bat against RHP. He’s the second left-handed bat they’ve signed to a MiLB deal in the last week, joining Willie Calhoun in that regard.
BRONX, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move

The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry made an appearance at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Fenway Park, and he received a pretty clear message from Boston fans. Henry was booed by the Fenway Park crowd as he left the field prior to puck drop between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Henry had to walk through... The post Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Yankees Made A Quiet Move To End 2022

The last day of 2022 brought some good news for outfielder Willie Calhoun. The New York Yankees took a chance on him on a non-roster deal, with an invitation to spring training. “The Yankees have agreed to a non-roster deal with OF Willie Calhoun, per source. Calhoun will be in...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Guardians Take A Flyer On Former Phillies Outfielder

The Cleveland Guardians have added a depth piece to their roster. Early on Wednesday morning, the team signed outfielder Roman Quinn to a minor league deal and gave him an invitation to spring training. The 29-year-old broke into the big leagues in 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies, appearing in 15...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Bryan Reynolds trade talk heating up; could Yankees get it done?

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking a conservative approach regarding the left field position, waiting patiently to strike if a great opportunity arises. The free-agent market is incredibly thin, with Jurickson Profar likely the top available target, but the trade market offers far more promise. The Yankees...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

3 Bold Predictions for the Astros in 2023

It has been a euphoric offseason for the Houston Astros. That happens when you’ve been celebrating the second World Series championship since 2017. With the bulk of the roster intact, the Astros are primed to repeat the feat in ’23. In this new year, anything can happen. Repeat champions are rare. But the Astros sure have a terrific shot.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Astros News, Updates and Rumors Roundup

The Houston Astros added outfield depth earlier this week when they added Bligh Madris from the Detroit Tigers. Madris was recently designated for assignment for the Tigers and the Astros offered cash considerations for the outfielder. Madris made his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in July of the 2022...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Angels Rumors: Experts Link Halos to Top Starting Pitcher on the Market

The Angels are still in the market for a sixth and final starting pitcher in their rotation. The remaining free agent class isn't exactly strong, but there are some good options who could contribute in that role next season — and they would definitely be upgrades over the potential options right now.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Insider Provides Update On Trade Talks

Recently, the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins have been discussing potential trades. The Marlins have been interested in top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas. While the Marlins have shown interest in the young first baseman, Boston has expressed interest in players such as Miguel Rojas and Joey Wendle. Today,...
BOSTON, MA

