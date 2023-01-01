Read full article on original website
Novak Djokovic loses opening match of 2023 season
Novak Djokovic played his first match of the 2023 season, and despite a great start, it didn't go according to his plans. The 21-time Grand Slam champion made a decision to start the 2023 season on a doubles court. He signed up for the Adelaide International 1 with his good friend Vasek Pospisil, who he supported at this year's Davis Cup Finals. The duo took on Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar in the first round.
Novak Djokovic faces major blow; won't be able to enter US and play in Indian Wells and Miami
This year, Djokovic was able to start his season at the Adelaide International 1, and won the first singles matches he played. However, he will now have to sit out the two biggest events on the ATP Tour which are the last Masters events before the clay-court season starts and players focus on the Roland Garros once again.
Rafael Nadal's doctor provides update on his fitness after losing first 2 matches of the season
Rafael Nadal's doctor, Dr. Angel Ruiz Cotorro, recently spoke about the Spanish tennis star's fitness following his first two matches of the 2023 season. Nadal represented his country at the inaugural United Cup, a team competition, where he lost both of his matches. This marks the first time in his career that Nadal has started the season with two losses.
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s major U-turn on Saudi Arabia transfer exposed
Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem to be being entirely honest about his transfer to Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr. The former Manchester United forward has just been unveiled by his new club, and publicly stated his career in Europe is over, as he claims to have chosen the move to Saudi Arabia over other offers.
