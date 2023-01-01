Read full article on original website
Gentle seeker of peace: Meeting the man who became Pope Benedict
Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was the keynote speaker at a Vatican conference on the traditional Latin Mass in October 1998, seven years before he would become Pope Benedict XVI — whose funeral Pope Francis will lead in St. Peter’s Square Thursday. Two friends and I, media and congressional staff in our mid-20s, saved up money and vacation time to fly to Rome for the event, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the then-limited permissions Pope John Paul II gave to offer the old Latin Mass if the local bishop allowed it. We arrived about an hour after Ratzinger’s speech, having been introduced to how...
At Benedict's summer home, a town mourns its beloved visitor
CASTEL GANDOLFO, Italy (AP) — The shopkeeper named her daughter after him. The parish priest wears his old vestments. The former mayor dedicated a plaque to him on City Hall, and residents up and down this picturesque hilltop town reminisce about hearing him play the piano behind the palace walls on cool summer evenings.
Iran summons French ambassador over Charlie Hebdo cartoons of ayatollah
Iranian officials have summoned the French ambassador to the country to share their displeasure over the French publication Charlie Hebdo’s cartoon depiction of the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In a statement on Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that the country will not accept any insult to “Islamic as well…
