MTZ boys basketball finishes second in 2022 Taylorville Holiday Tournament
Lyncoln Koester and Brayden Trimble with their all-tournament selection plaques following the 2022 Taylorville Holiday Classic. The Mt. Zion boys basketball team finished in second place at the 2022 Taylorville Holiday Tournament losing to Sterling 62-56. The Braves picked up wins against Taylorville, Galesburg, Dunlap and Eisenhower and Lyncoln Koester and Brayden Trimble were all-tournament selections for the Braves.
