Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvsportsnow.com
OTD: West Virginia Football Sets Records in Orange Bowl Route of Clemson
At least West Virginia football fans have great memories of the past to look back on, right? Well, on this day 11 years ago, the Mountaineers put up one of the best offensive displays in history. Back on January 4, 2012, WVU beat Clemson 70-33 and won the Orange Bowl....
wvsportsnow.com
What’s Your Level of Concern with West Virginia Basketball This Season?
At one point this season there was reason to believe this West Virginia basketball team would be different from others in recent years, but have those thoughts now wavered?. They weren’t just winning, but winning big even when not playing at their best. While they did have hiccups, those were against quality opponents. Things were pointing in the direction of this team, a new unit constructed mostly of transfers, being one that could make a run come March.
wvsportsnow.com
Foul Trouble Management Common Theme in All Four of WVU’s Losses
In all four of West Virginia’s losses so far this season, there has been a common theme amongst all games: foul trouble management. WVU has lost to now-No. 1 Purdue, Xavier, Kansas State and Oklahoma State up until this point. Purdue. In the second half, WVU F Tre Mitchell...
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineer Live Chat: Why West Virginia Hired Bilal Marshall, Can WVU Hoops Prove Themselves?
After a holiday break, Mike Asti is back with another show and has some West Virginia news to discuss. He may not have the flashy name that fans wanted, but Bilal Marshall makes sense for WVU. What does Marshall bring that sold him as the right guy to the new wide receivers coach?
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Gains Commitment from Louisiana Monroe Transfer OL Chase Rodriguez
West Virginia adds to the offensive line with a commitment from a transferring player. University of Louisiana Monroe transfer Chase Rodriguez tweets that, not only has he received an offer from WVU, but he is 100% committed to the Mountaineers. Listed at 6’2″ and 343 pounds on the ULM athletics...
wvsportsnow.com
Ex-WVU G Joe Mazzulla in Attendance for West Virginia-Oklahoma State Game
Former WVU G Joe Mazzulla is in attendance for the West Virginia-Oklahoma State game in Stillwater on Monday night. Mazzulla’s Celtics are in the area to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. Celtics G Marcus Smart is also in attendance, being an Oklahoma State great.
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction: Same Old Mountaineers After WVU Basketball’s Loss to Oklahoma State?
Another conference loss. More poor play. Mentally unraveling at the end of games. These are all things happening to the West Virginia basketball team right now and creating a cloud of “here we go again” despite this being a new group this season. As expected, Twitter was not...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Drops Second-Straight on Road Trip, Losing to Oklahoma State 67-60
West Virginia dropped their second-straight game on the road, falling to Oklahoma State late, 67-60. WVU’s loss on Monday night in Stillwater was their 11th-straight Big 12 road loss. West Virginia (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) played carelessly for the second-straight game on both ends of the floor. WVU’s turnover...
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways from WVU’s Loss to Oklahoma State: Back to Square One
West Virginia’s loss to Oklahoma State on the road on Monday night was disappointing for many WVU fans as now the team is in a must-win situation this weekend against No. 3 Kansas. Stevenson Needs to Find Balance. Stevenson’s actions against Oklahoma State cost West Virginia a much-needed game...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Postgame Show: What’s Happened to Bob Huggins’ Team?
What’s happened to this West Virginia basketball team? Mike Asti and Ethan Bock try to make some sense of WVU’s second straight conference loss, a 67-60 defeat at the hands of Oklahoma State. Can this team get their act together quick enough? Is Kansas now a must win?...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Football Sends Prayers, Well Wishes to Former Pitt Star Damar Hamlin
Life is bigger than football or any rivalry. That was reinforced on Monday night with what happened to former Pitt great and current Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin had to be rushed to the hospital after suffering what’s been reported as a cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals in Cincinnati.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Loss to Oklahoma State
West Virginia lost their second-straight game to begin Big 12 play, falling to Oklahoma State 67-60. WVU head coach Bob Huggins and forward Tre Mitchell met with the media to discuss the loss and what’s next. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU DL Lanell Carr Enters Transfer Portal
Just when West Virginia thought the losses were calming down, a defensive lineman decides to leave the football program. After three seasons with WVU, Lanell Carr has decided to enter the Transfer Portal. Carr retweeted a report from Carl Reed of 247 Sports about the news. In 12 games during...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Offers Bowling Green Transfer Safety Jordan Anderson
The Mountaineers are back sending offers to experienced players in the portal after a holiday break. On Monday, Jordan Anderson, a veteran safety, tweeted about receiving an offer from West Virginia. Anderson just finished his fourth season at Bowling Green and decided to use his final year of eligibility at another program.
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Oklahoma State
West Virginia looks to bounce back after the disappointing overtime loss to Kansas State as they take on Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Monday night. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Meet the Opponent: Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State enters Monday with the most...
Comments / 0