It's a brand new year which means a fresh start! Every year, the team picks a word of the year to focus on which you can do too!. The practice of choosing a “Word of the Year” is meant to be in place of setting a lot of different New Year's Resolutions. Instead, select one single word to be your focus for the year. You can use that word to set goals or intentions for each area of your life but have them all tie back to the single word.

9 HOURS AGO