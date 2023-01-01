ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Open 2023 Against Stanford

BERKELEY – California will open the new year by renewing its rivalry with Stanford at 6 p.m. PST on Friday in Haas Pavilion. Winners in two of their past three games since Dec. 21, the Golden Bears (2-13, 1-3 Pac-12) are looking to build off of an 80-76 victory against Colorado on New Year's Eve in which they shot 58 percent from the floor and were led by a career-high 21 points from Joel Brown. Stanford (5-9, 0-4) enters the rivalry clash as the lone Pac-12 team without a conference win and has lost five of seven since the start of December.
Cal Surges Late In 74-61 Win Over Arizona State

BERKELEY, Calif. In what was a tale of two halves, Cal (10-4, 1-2) used a strong defensive second half to earn its first Pac-12 victory of the season in a 74-61 win over visiting Arizona State (7-7, 0-3). Michelle Onyiah led all scorers with 16 points and added 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the season and the sixth of her career. For the second time this season, five Bears scored in double-figures. Claudia Langarita provided a big boost off the bench with a season-high 15 points on an impressive 7-of-8 shooting. Leilani McIntosh dished out a season-high eight assists, just two shy of tying her career-high.
For The Love Of The Game Celebration Set For Jan. 28

BERKELEY – The California baseball program will host its annual For the Love of the Game celebration event Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. The event is returning to its usual in-person format and will be held at the Residence Inn Ballroom at the corner of Oxford and Center Street – within walking distance of campus. The reception will feature heavy hors d'oeuvres, a Fireside Chat, Annual Fund Challenge, and a Live Auction & Awards.
