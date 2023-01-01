BERKELEY – California will open the new year by renewing its rivalry with Stanford at 6 p.m. PST on Friday in Haas Pavilion. Winners in two of their past three games since Dec. 21, the Golden Bears (2-13, 1-3 Pac-12) are looking to build off of an 80-76 victory against Colorado on New Year's Eve in which they shot 58 percent from the floor and were led by a career-high 21 points from Joel Brown. Stanford (5-9, 0-4) enters the rivalry clash as the lone Pac-12 team without a conference win and has lost five of seven since the start of December.

STANFORD, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO