technewstoday.com
How to Connect Laptop to TV (Step-by-Step Guide)
If you prefer watching everything on a bigger screen, it might be a good idea to connect your laptop to the TV. There are several wired and wireless methods to start casting from your laptop. First, you can make use of the Miracast feature that allows laptops to connect to...
IGN
CES 2023: Asus Unveils 2023 Line-up of ROG Flow Series Laptops Including X13, X16 and Z13 With Latest Hardware
Asus has revealed its updated line of ROG products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The 2023 offerings by the company include additions to the ROG Flow, ROG Zephyrus, ROG Strix, and TUF Gaming series of laptops along with latest CPUs and GPUs. The updated laptops boast next-gen CPUs and GPUs along with an advanced thermal design dubbed “ROG Intelligent Cooling” and “breathtaking” Nebula displays.
Engadget
NVIDIA brings GeForce RTX 40 graphics to laptops
It didn't take long for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 graphics to reach portable PCs. The company has introduced RTX 40 GPUs for laptops that promise large leaps in performance, even in lower-end systems. The flagship RTX 4080 and 4090 GPUs are reportedly powerful enough to play games across three 4K monitors at 60 frames per second — you might not need a desktop to immerse yourself in a flight or racing sim.
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world
Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
Digital Trends
The SIM card in your phone has secret power to make medicine cheaper
Electronic gadgets are a potpourri of pricey and rare elements, but a majority of them end up piling up in an e-waste landfill instead of being recycled. That’s not because we lack the tech to recycle it, but due to factors like cost management and process efficiency. SIM cards are among the phone parts that end up going to waste without much uptake in terms of recycling efforts.
Intel Evo laptops with 13th Gen Intel CPUs will deliver better battery life and Intel Unison on select devices
Intel just announced the latest generation of its Intel Evo standard. Laptops featuring the Intel Evo badge will deliver better battery life than the previous generation and select models will support Intel Unison.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password
Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
pocketnow.com
CES 2023: The new LG Gram laptop has a disappearing trackpad
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After launching its 2023 OLED TV series, LG unveiled its new lineup of gram laptops at CES 2023. The company has updated its regular Gram 17, 16, 15, and 14 laptops, but the most notable additions to the gram lineup include the all-new LG gram Ultraslim and the stylish LG gram Style, both of which offer a range of premium features and sleek design.
ZDNet
How much RAM does your Windows 11 PC need?
Random access memory -- commonly referred to as "RAM" -- is vital for your computer system to open, run, and manage programs, applications, and services. RAM can make or break a PC. The more RAM you have, the more applications you can have running side-by-side. Also: How much RAM does...
Millions of iPhone owners urged to check ‘hidden mode’ that can keep you safe
YOUR iPhone has a special mode that can help to keep you safe online. It's used to defend yourself when you think you're being targeted by hackers. Being victimised by hackers is very serious, and it's not always easy to know what to do. But cyber-experts have urged iPhone owners...
Ars Technica
Intel announces new, mildly improved CPUs for this year’s crop of laptops
Intel's 13th-generation desktop CPU refresh is interesting because processors throughout the lineup are picking up extra clusters of four or eight E-cores, significantly improving how they handle heavily threaded tasks. The new laptop CPUs that Intel has also announced are much less interesting—the ones that will end up in most laptops increase clock speeds and support faster memory but are otherwise mostly identical to the 12th-generation CPUs they're replacing.
Phone Arena
Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low
If you want the performance of a laptop and the portability of a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is one of your best options and currently it's on sale. The Surface Pro 9 was released not too long ago, so it's not every day that you find a deal as awesome as this one on it. The convertible tablet sports a sharp 13-inch 120Hz screen and has a slick design.
3 cheap soundbars that deliver awesome audio upgrades
A soundbar is one of the biggest TV upgrades you can make, but that doesn't mean you need to spend big money
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Photos from iPhone But Not iCloud
ICloud works seamlessly within the Apple ecosystem by syncing your data automatically. While this may make it easier for you, it’s also tricky to manage your photos. It’s because what you delete on your phone gets deleted from iCloud as well as long as you have it enabled.
Digital Trends
LG says its G3 OLED evo TV will be 70% brighter, with no visible wall gap
Ahead of its official CES 2023 presentation, LG has given us a taste of its TV tech for the coming year, especially as it relates to the company’s lineup of OLED TVs. Once again, the G Series takes center stage, with the G3 OLED evo 4K. LG says that thanks to its Brightness Booster Max technology, the 55-, 65-, and 75-inch G3 models will see an increase in brightness by up to 70%.
Engadget
ASUS went with ceramic for its new Zenbook 14X OLED laptop
This year at CES ASUS has an updated version of its bread and butter ultraportable in the Zenbook 14X OLED. But for 2023, in addition to revamped specs, ASUS is trying out a fancy new ceramic coating on the laptop’s lid. The process used to create the coating is...
Digital Trends
Dell’s new retro gaming laptops took me straight back to the ’80s — in a good way
As part of its lineup for CES 2023, Dell is touting a slightly retro new look for its G15 and G16 series of midrange gaming laptops. Apparently, there can never be too much love for the 80s (minus parachute pants, the Cold War, and ugly American cars). To wit, Dell...
Android Authority
Intel's 13th-gen mobile processor delivers the first 24-core laptop CPU
Intel revealed its top-shelf chip, as well as the rest of its 13th-gen lineup. Intel has unveiled the new Core i9-13980HX. The new laptop CPU offers 24 cores and a speed of 5.6GHz. Intel has also revealed the rest of its 13th-gen lineup as well. Intel’s Raptor Lake CPUs launched...
