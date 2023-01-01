The best Bluetooth speakers aren’t necessarily the ones that blast out the biggest sounds. These days, we want more from our speakers, including a rugged design that will stand up to a certain amount of wear and tear.We suggest looking for designs with a minimum protection level of IP67, which means the Bluetooth speaker will be completely protected from dust, and can survive being (albeit briefly) submerged in water to a depth of up to one metre.Certain speakers can be wirelessly connected with other models to ensure the sound covers larger areas, and this particular feature is becoming increasingly common...

23 DAYS AGO