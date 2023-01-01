Read full article on original website
Related
queencreeksuntimes.com
Inaugural class induction of Poston Butte High School Athletics Hall of Fame happening Jan. 5
Poston Butte High School in San Tan Valley will have its inaugural class induction for the Poston Butte High School Athletics Hall of Fame on Thursday, Jan. 5 during halftime of the boys basketball game against Greenway High School. The game begins at 7:45 p.m., but there will be a...
ABC 15 News
Banner Health's first baby born in 2023, four minutes after midnight
GLENDALE — A baby girl was born just four minutes after midnight, making her the first baby of 2023 at Banner Health. Parents Kasia, 36, and Patryk Grobelny, 38, are still deciding on a name for their little girl, as they waited to learn the gender of the baby and weren't expecting her until Wednesday.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix takes on record-setting winter storm on New Year's Day
In Phoenix on Sunday, a record high was set for rainfall on the first day of the year, beating out a .22" record set in 1906. We received at least .29".
AZFamily
‘Don’t Stop Believin’: Gilbert family praying for struggling families at children’s hospital
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Life is a journey, and for 11-year-old Journey Stephens, her life is full of friends, fun and love. But it’s a life she had to fight for after she became very sick on Dec. 23, 2021. “She had pneumonia, and it had had an inflammatory response so her heart and her lungs were not working at all. And her organs were starting to shut down,” said Lindsay Stephens, Journey’s mother.
districtadministration.com
Arizona sues district to get $1.7 million back from superintendent
Superintendent Kristi Wilson and the Buckeye Elementary School District have been sued by the state of Arizona over $1.7 million in “additional compensation” the leader received in recent years. The district’s school board, however, has rejected the state’s claims, insisting it had the authority to pay Wilson for retirement credits and unused leave.
East Valley Tribune
Water rate hikes in Gilbert users’ future
Gilbert residents and business owners are likely to pay more for every time they send dirty water down the drain such as from washing dishes and flushing the toilet. The town is looking to bump the monthly flat fee by 32% or $8.02 to transport and treat wastewater and by 59% or $2.51 for environmental compliance due to the increasing cost to maintain operations.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day Sunday as winter storm hits Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re starting the new year in Arizona with a First Alert Weather Day as a big winter storm brings rain, snow and gusty winds to the state. Rain is starting to fall in the Phoenix area, with widespread rain expected around lunchtime. Some places could see rainfall amounts up to 3/4″. Higher rainfall totals are also a possibility with the chance for embedded thunderstorms. Be prepared for a windy day across the state, with gusts in northern Arizona reaching 40 mph. Here in the Valley, we could see gusts as high as 30 mph.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Arthur T. Roberts
Arthur T. Roberts was born on July 20, 1933 in Steubenville, Ohio and was raised in Wheeling West Virginia. He joined the Air Force after High School. He spent from June 1952-June 1956, during the Korean War Era, as a Teletype Operator and Decoder which included a deployment in Japan. Art returned to Washington DC to attend college and graduated from Benjamin Franklin University with a BA in Accounting. He spent from 1959-1998 in various accounting positions. He lived in the Liverpool and Syracuse areas of New York until 2000 when he moved to Arizona and lived until December 23, 2022.
luxury-houses.net
One Of A Kind Home in Paradise Valley Arizona Offering The Iconic Majestic Camelback and Mummy Mountains Views Seeks For $7,000,000
6025 E Lincoln Dr Home in Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 6025 E Lincoln Dr, Paradise Valley. Arizona is in the heart of Paradise Valley providing stylish interiors fitted with sophisticated finishes. lush landscaping and mountain view. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,699 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6025 E Lincoln Dr, please contact Frank Aazami (Phone: 480 287 5200) and Joyce Lynch (Phone: 602 722 1668) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
AZFamily
Surprise family remembers grandfather hit, killed on New Year's night
Family of 19-year-old killed in Phoenix says they didn't know suspect. On July 13, 2022, police say Destiny Hernandez was at a home when several people broke in and began shooting. Hernandez was shot multiple times and died. Hundreds without power after winter storm hits northern Arizona. Updated: 1 hour...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Ballet Arizona awarded $600K by former Gov. Doug Ducey
Ballet Arizona, the Valley’s only professional ballet company, has announced that it was awarded $600,000 by the office of former Gov. Doug Ducey through the American Rescue Plan Act, which is working to provide nonprofit organizations across the country with COVID-19 relief funding. The performing arts were devastatingly affected...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: MAJOR winter storm hitting AZ
PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of 2023 is moving through Arizona. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air across Arizona. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. This storm is impacting road travel and outdoor plans all across...
KTAR.com
Phoenix VA office urging veterans to file claim through PACT Act
PHOENIX — With approximately 500,000 veterans in Arizona, the VA is urging them to apply for funding through the PACT Act. On Jan. 1st, 2023, the VA began processing disability compensation and survivors’ claims from the federally funded PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act, which expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.
azbigmedia.com
Dr. Kelly’s responds to N. Phoenix demand for affordable pet care
Due to overwhelming demand, Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, a convenient veterinary clinic that offers specialized pet care at a fraction of the price of traditional vets, will open a new brick-and-mortar location in North Phoenix in January 2023 to expand their footprint to six locations offering affordable pet care. Currently, the business provides services all over the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas, focusing on low-cost surgical operations including dental work, spays and neuters, mass and tumor removals, bladder stones, and other procedures.
police1.com
Chief of newly formed Ariz. PD targets 10 challenges for his force
MESA, Ariz. — Despite countless successes and first-ever accomplishments in its first year of existence, Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said there is still a lot to do to get the department where he wants it to be as it nears its first anniversary on Jan. 11. "This...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water cuts for the new year may be just the beginning, experts say
Experts say few Arizona residents will notice any immediate change to the availability of water in their daily lives after Jan. 1, when steep Arizona water cuts will be imposed on the amount of water the state can draw from the Colorado River. But that does not mean they can...
'This region is changing': Some Valley ZIP codes now have more renters than homeowners
PHOENIX — The Valley housing market saw nearly a decade of growth, changing the makeup of some ZIP codes. Nationally and here in Phoenix, the number of new rental units far outpaced the building of single-family homes. According to Rent Cafe's analysis of U.S. Census data, five metro area...
Fronteras Desk
More rain likely in the Phoenix area this week
After a record-setting rainy New Year's Day, the weather calmed down in metro Phoenix on Monday — but expect a little more rain this week. Chris Kuhlman from the National Weather Service in Phoenix says the rain has mostly stopped around the Valley, but it’s coming back. "As...
knau.org
Navajo Nation police ask for public's help in locating missing person
The Navajo Nation Police Chinle District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Authorities say 29-year-old Leslie Mitchell last had contact with his family on December 13, 2022. He may be in Phoenix, Arizona, and is in between treatment centers. Mitchell is described as a...
Comments / 0