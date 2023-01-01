ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagle' Hurts misses 2nd straight game with sprained shoulder

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OBdeI_0k0QEaA000

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jalen Hurts missed his second straight game with a sprained right shoulder, forcing the Philadelphia Eagles to turn to backup quarterback Gardner Minshew on Sunday to try to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win against New Orleans.

Hurts was listed as doubtful on the injury report headed into the game, and the Eagles (13-2) decided not to risk his health with the team already in the playoffs. Hurts was injured two weeks ago on a hard tackle in a win against the Bears.

Minshew threw for 355 yards and two touchdowns but also committed three of the Eagles’ four costly turnovers, with a pair of picks and a fumble in last week’s loss at Dallas.

The Eagles would clinch the division and the No. 1 seed with a win over the Saints (6-9) this week or a victory next week against the New York Giants (8-6-1).

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson also was inactive with a groin injury.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was active after he missed 10 straight games because of an abdominal injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bills' Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised...
BUFFALO, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Jeff Saturday slams 'trash' Kayvon Thibodeaux celebration on Nick Foles hit, upset that Colts linemen didn't retaliate

Kayvon Thibodeaux sparked an uproar on Sunday when he made mock snow angels next to a clearly injured and suffering Nick Foles. Jeff Saturday is not happy with how the Indianapolis Colts offensive live handled — or didn't handle — the situation. The interim Colts head coach blasted Thibodeaux's sack celebration on Monday as "trash" and "tasteless" while delivering a message to the Indianapolis offensive line.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KIRO 7 Seattle

NFL teams, players offer prayers for Damar Hamlin after on-field collapse

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was rushed to the hospital. Hamlin collapsed moments after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. After the tackle, Hamlin stood up before collapsing backward. Medical personnel administered CPR on the field for 10 minutes as players looked on, The New York Times reported.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Don't let biases make you forget these important fantasy football notes in 2023 draft season

Due to the various biases our brains employ to simplify our everyday lives, it’s easy to overlook some important fantasy football takeaways. How you won or lost your final meaningful fantasy matchup(s) will hold a larger place in your memory when next season rolls around (recency bias). What’s happening with your favorite team right now will also carry more weight when you do your summer preparation.
ARIZONA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fantasy Football: Week 18 Quarterback rankings

For those of you still competing in fantasy leagues through Week 18, below you'll find our analysts' positional rankings. Obviously fantasy football seems particularly inconsequential right now, however. Our thoughts are still very much with Buffalo's Damar Hamlin as well as his family, friends and teammates. Everything else related to football (and certainly to fantasy) is far less important today.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Family rep: Hamlin's recovery moving in positive direction

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Damar Hamlin's recovery is moving in "a positive direction" two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player's marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a family spokesman...
BUFFALO, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

NFL still considering scheduling options, Week 18 unchanged

The NFL is still considering various options following the suspension of the Bills-Bengals game, including possibly eliminating the bye week before the Super Bowl. The Bills-Patriots game set for Sunday and the rest of the Week 18 games remain on schedule. The pivotal Bills-Bengals game was suspended Monday night after...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
115K+
Followers
151K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy