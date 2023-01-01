ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars rule all 6 questionable players active vs. Texans

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27kq3y_0k0QAdfL00

All six players who were listed as questionable in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ final injury report of Week 17 are active for a road game against the Houston Texans.

That includes 2022 No. 1 pick Travon Walker, who missed the last two weeks due to an ankle sprain. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was also listed as questionable due to a toe sprain, but there wasn’t much doubt about his status Sunday.

Instead, it’s five relatively unsurprising names on the list of inactives.

Houston’s list of inactives also didn’t have any surprises. The team ruled out two players Friday — offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey and tight end Tegan Quitoriano — and only running back Dare Ogunbowale as questionable.

Ogunbowale is good to go Sunday against the Jaguars.

Quarterback Kyle Allen started two games for the Texans earlier this season, but has been relegated back to the bottom of the depth chart as Houston has instead employed a two-quarterback set with Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel.

