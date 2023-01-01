ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jalen Hurts out for Eagles, Gardner Minshew will start vs. Saints

By John Sigler
 3 days ago
There we go: Jalen Hurts is officially out for the Philadelphia Eagles, meaning backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will start against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. You can find the full list of inactive players from both teams here.

Hurts has been limited in practice with a sprained throwing shoulder, putting his veteran backup in the starter’s spot — though Minshew didn’t win his first start for Philly a week ago, he put more points on the board (27) than the Saints have scored in all but two games this season. He isn’t a pushover.

But the Saints have beaten Minshew before when he was the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, limiting him to 14 completions on 29 pass attempts for just 163 passing yards. He was also intercepted by Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who is active for the first time in months on Sunday. We’ll see if that experience makes a difference.

