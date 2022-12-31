ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Death investigation underway in Edmonds

EDMONDS, Wash. - Edmonds police are investigating a death at a construction site Tuesday morning. Police, along with crews from South County Fire and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner are the scene near 72nd Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest. Roads in the area were closed. According to Edmonds police,...
EDMONDS, WA
Key News Network

Police Search for Robbery, Carjacking Suspect

Seattle, WA: The Seattle Police Department is searching for a male suspect who stole cash and a handgun in a robbery at a Central District convenience store shortly before carjacking a woman. The suspect entered the store in the 2100 block of East Union Street just before 8:30 p.m. Monday,...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Death investigation at Edmonds construction site not workplace-related

Edmonds police Tuesday morning were called to the scene of a death investigation at a construction site near 212th Street Southwest and 72nd Avenue West — but police say it isn’t workplace-related. Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said a body was found by construction workers when they...
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Marysville homicide suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - A SWAT team arrested a homicide suspect who barricaded himself inside a Granite Falls home on Tuesday. Authorities say the 36-year-old suspect was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Marysville on Monday night. Marysville Homicide. The Marysville Police Department (MPD) says on...
MARYSVILLE, WA
Key News Network

Detectives Investigate Circumstances Surrounding Man Shot in Car

Seattle, WA: Detectives are investigating a shooting after a man was struck by gunfire and injured while in his car in the Rainier Valley on Thursday night, Dec. 29. At 9:34 p.m., a 911 caller reported he had just been shot. He said he was driving himself to the hospital and refused to stop for help before he got there. As officers drove to meet him at Harborview Medical Center, other 911 callers reported they had just heard gunfire near 40th Avenue South and South Holly Street.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle police find stolen vehicle submerged in Lake Washington

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after they found a submerged vehicle, which was later determined to be stolen, in the Seward Park neighborhood on Monday. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South after someone reported seeing an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington, just off a boat launching dock.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park

Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
SEATTLE, WA
everettpost.com

Arrest made on Monday night in Marysville Homicide

On Tuesday morning, January 3, just before 8 a.m., a 36-year-old Granite Falls man was taken into custody by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Region 1 SWAT team members. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department announced on Twitter that officers with multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene of a barricaded suspect near the 8600 block of State Route 92. The arrested suspect was wanted in connection with a Marysville homicide from the night before.
MARYSVILLE, WA
kpug1170.com

Man arrested after brandishing rifle near Bellis Fair Mall

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A man was arrested in Skagit County after witnesses said he brandished a rifle near the Bellis Fair Mall. Bellingham Police say that witnesses reported that the man brandished the rifle in several locations, including on Bellis Fair Parkway near Target on Monday, January 2nd. The...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Investigating Shooting near Riverview

Police are investigating after a man was shot during a road rage incident near the Riverview neighborhood early this morning. At 2:39 a.m., police responded near the entrance of the Duwamish River Trail and Highland Park Way Southwest after a witness in the area heard several shots fired. Officers arrived and located a man sitting outside his vehicle with a gun shot wound to his lower back.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Burned out building removed

The commercial building at 9600 Gravelly Lake Dr SW in Lakewood (between Original House of Donuts and Columbia Bank) was consumed by fire in December 2021. The burned out buildings remains have been cleared in the last weeks.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KGMI

Motorcycle rider killed in accident on I-5

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A motorcycle crash over the weekend claimed the life of a Marysville man. The Washington State Patrol says the rider was on I-5 NB near the Old Fairhaven Parkway exit Saturday evening, December 31st, when he attempted to make a lane change. The rider lost control...
MARYSVILLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

3 crashes on I-5 south of Bellingham leave 1 dead and 1 charged with DUI

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a single motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 south of the Old Fairhaven Parkway interchange about 6:05pm on Saturday, December 31st. Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported via a press memo that a 49-year-old Marysville man was...
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy