Fort Myers home bursts into flames on New Year’s Day

Firefighters saved a woman’s pets that she feared were trapped inside a house fire early Tuesday morning in south Fort Myers. A fire broke out in the garage of Mary Stoia’s Case del Lago home on Axis Deer Lane at around 5:15 a.m., and she was able to grab her two dogs before running outside with the other two people who also live there. Stoia could not grab her cat Johnny or two birds before escaping the house. Fortunately, firefighters with the South Trail Fire Department were able to get the animals out safely after they responded to the scene.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO