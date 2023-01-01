Fort Myers home bursts into flames on New Year’s Day

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva IslandOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherOzzie Ordoñez-JimenezLabelle, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Pedestrian killed at intersection of Fowler St, Katherine St in Fort Myers
A pedestrian was struck and killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Fowler Street and Katherine Street in Fort Myers. According to Fort Myers police, the crash happened just before 7 a.m. Traffic will be rerouted north- and southbound until the scene is clear. This is...
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into the back of pickup truck in south Fort Myers
A motorcyclist has died in the hospital after crashing into the back of a pickup truck on US-41 last week. Florida Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Cape Coral, was traveling south in the left lane of US-41, south of Seven Lakes Boulevard in South Fort Myers, just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Troopers say a pickup truck in front of the biker began to slow down, and the motorcycle crashed into the back of the truck.
Crews rescue cat, two birds from Fort Myers garage fire
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A cat and two birds were rescued by firefighters after a blaze broke out Tuesday morning inside the garage of a Fort Myers home. Crews successfully extinguished the flames, and luckily no one was injured, according to South Trail Fire & Rescue District. The cause...
Camper catches fire in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fire crews responded to a camper that caught fire early Wednesday in Fort Myers. Iona McGregor Fire District & South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading to the house. Fortunately, no...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman’s pet cat, birds rescued from south Fort Myers house fire
Firefighters saved a woman’s pets that she feared were trapped inside a house fire early Tuesday morning in south Fort Myers. A fire broke out in the garage of Mary Stoia’s Case del Lago home on Axis Deer Lane at around 5:15 a.m., and she was able to grab her two dogs before running outside with the other two people who also live there. Stoia could not grab her cat Johnny or two birds before escaping the house. Fortunately, firefighters with the South Trail Fire Department were able to get the animals out safely after they responded to the scene.
SkyFox drone tour at Fort Myers Beach as crowd return to open up 2023
Few restaurants are open (and few bathrooms for people to use) as the attraction of Fort Myers Beach sparkles for visitors.
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You Away
Looking for some new food to try in Fort Myers? These restaurants have you covered with some of the best food on the coast!Photo byEmerson VieiraonUnsplash. If you are like anyone in Fort Myers, you enjoy a great steak dinner, or some fancy seafood on a warm evening. If you are in Fort Myers and have been looking for some new food picks to try out, this list has you covered.
'We needed this': downtown Fort Myers hopeful after New Year's celebration
Thousands gathered downtown Fort Myers to bring in 2023. Businesses said they are hopeful as they continue to recover from Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Rezoning approved for 43 acres on Colonial Boulevard, Winkler Avenue in Fort Myers
Fort Myers City Council approved the rezoning of 42.5 acres on 3851 and 3821 Colonial Blvd. and 3850 Winkler Ave. at a second public hearing Tuesday. The rezoning from the commercial general zoning designation to commercial intensive allows the applicant and property owner, Hope 97 LLC, to develop an HCA Healthcare hospital on the site. The proposed hospital is expected to be a general hospital with maternity and emergency room services.
2022 was the hottest year on record for Fort Myers
After dozens of record highs last year and the influence of the La Niña climate pattern, it’s no surprise that 2022 came in as the hottest year on record for Fort Myers. Records began in Jan. of 1902. Every month came in above average. While there were occasional...
Prescribed burn at Koreshan State Park in Estero
ESTERO, Fla. — A prescribed burn has been scheduled at Koreshan State Park in Estero Tuesday. According to the Estero Fire Rescue, surrounding communities may see heavy smoke. Anyone with medical conditions that can be aggravated by the smoke is asked to stay indoors and away from the smoke.
Three months after Ian, blue roofs are still everywhere in ‘Tarp City’
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Karen Moore remembers the first storm after Hurricane Ian. It was before the roof was covered with a blue tarp at her southeast Cape Coral home. “I heard drip, drip, and I was running around the house with the pots and buckets,” she recalled.
WINKNEWS.com
1 person hospitalized after dump truck rollover crash on Alligator Alley
One person was flown to the hospital after a dump truck rollover crash Tuesday morning on Alligator Alley. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were no other vehicles involved in the crash, which occurred on I-75 near Mile Marker 94 in Collier County, near Picayune Strand State Forest. The crash remains under investigation.
Fort Myers woman comes face-to-face with “would be” burglar
FORT MYERS, Fla. — “I have a gun. I see you.”. That was the cry from a Fort Myers woman as she pleaded with the burglar she was now face-to-face with. Before the sun rise broke the eastern horizon on December 30th, 2022, a Fort Myers woman was deep in sleep. Suddenly, an explosion threw her eyes wide open.
WINKNEWS.com
2 men arrested after police see them firing guns in Fort Myers neighborhood on New Year’s
The Fort Myers Police Department says two men were arrested after officers saw them shooting in a Fort Myers neighborhood in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Police say a detective and an officer were in the Market Street area just before midnight on Saturday when they heard several gunshots nearby. The two stopped and walked around the area to see if they could find the shooting.
Brush fire in Lehigh Acres may have been started by ATV, fire department says
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Firefighters believe a brush fire that ignited Tuesday in Lehigh Acres may have been sparked by nearby ATV activity. It is extremely important for ATV operators to be well aware of the wildfire risk “posed by their activities in the overgrown brush,” Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District stated.
WINKNEWS.com
‘Swatting call’ in downtown Fort Myers
The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a swatting call in downtown Fort Myers Sunday afternoon. According to FMPD, the incident happened at 2207 First Street off Dean Street near Ford’s Garage. There is no injury or danger to the public. This is a developing situation, WINK News will...
Traffic Alerts: January 4
Troopers are responding to a rollover on I-75 Northbound at The Corkscrew Exit (MM 123). Delays Expected. Avoid if possible. Traffic on Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers due to truck spill. Firefighters, DEP, & DOT are on scene. Daniels is open, but expect delays. One lane is blocked while two vehicles involved are being towed.
NBC 2
North Fort Myers man sentenced to 15 years in prison for DUI manslaughter
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A North Fort Myers man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a DUI crash that left two people dead. Gregory Block was charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter and one count of DUI serious bodily injury. He received 60 months for each charge which will be served concurrently.
NBC2 Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL
38K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.https://nbc-2.com
Comments / 0