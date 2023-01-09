ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

When is the 2023 College Football Playoff national title game?

By James Parks
 4 days ago

After a wild New Year's Eve doubleheader of instant classic semifinal games, the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship game is set between Georgia and TCU.

Top-ranked Georgia knocked out No. 4 Ohio State by the narrowest of margins when the Buckeyes' last-second field goal sailed wide left as the clock struck midnight, allowing the Bulldogs to win a dramatic one-point decision at the Peach Bowl.

TCU opened up strong against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, but had to withstand a furious comeback attempt by the Wolverines, skirting past the Big Ten champions in a 51-45 shootout that needed every second to decide it.

Now the Bulldogs and Horned Frogs will play for everything. Here's what you need to know about the matchup heading into this week.

College Football Playoff National Championship: Georgia vs. TCU

Georgia vs. TCU is set for the College Football Playoff national championship

How to watch, stream

When: Mon., Jan. 9

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV ( Try for free )

Georgia vs. TCU point spread, betting lines

Point spread: Georgia opens up as the strong 13 point favorites against TCU, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 64 | Over -110 | Under -118

Moneyline: Georgia -568 | TCU +370

