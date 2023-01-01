ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells Man to be Arraigned in NYE Machete Attack

A hospital arraignment is planned for today, Jan. 4, for 19-year-old Trevor Bickford of Wells, accused in the New Year’s Eve machete attack on New York City police officers. Bickford remains hospitalized and under guard.
