Iowa State lands their second 2024 pledge in four-star big man JT Rock
Within the last two weeks, TJ Otzelberger has managed to land two prospects in the Class of 2024. His second commitment comes from four-star big man JT Rock who made his pledge to Iowa State this afternoon. “Coach Otzelberger has done a great job, really at creating a culture with...
Baylor looking to bounce back at home against 17th ranked TCU
A top-25 matchup is breaking out in Waco this evening as 19th ranked Baylor hosts 17th ranked TCU in their first matchup ever as Top-25 teams. In the 191st meeting between the two teams, both are poised to be near the top of the Big 12 standings, with TCU already off to a strong start at 1-0 in Big 12 play. Baylor suffered a loss in its opener on the road at Iowa State, as it looks to shake off its third loss of the season.
BREAKING: Four-star center JT Rock commits to Iowa State
Head coach T.J. Otzelberger and Iowa State offered Lincoln (South Dakota) four-star center JT Rock in early October of 2021. Rock had just taken an unofficial visit before he was first offered now well over a year ago, and throughout the long-time relationship, trust and back and forth, the Cyclones have now landed another special talent, as Rock committed to Iowa State this week.
Four-star junior JT Rock will bring skill and size to the table at Iowa State
Up in Ames, Iowa, head coach T.J. Otzelberger and the Iowa State staff continue to roll on the recruiting trail. After putting together a top 10 ranked class for the 2023 recruiting cycle, they Cyclones are at it again in the class of 2024. A little less than two weeks after landing four-star shooting guard Nojus Indusraitis, Iowa State struck again on Wednesday landing four-star center JT Rock.
VIP: What is Iowa State getting in four-star JT Rock?
Another major priority for Iowa State in the class of 2024 is South Dakota four-star center JT Rock. This week, the time and strong prioritization of the rising star paid off,
WBOY
West Virginia Set for Matchup at No. 11 Iowa State
The West Virginia University women’s basketball team embarks on its first road trip of its 2022-23 Big 12 Conference slate this week, beginning with a trip to Ames, Iowa, to square off against No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Tipoff against the Cyclones is set for 7:30...
Brown: Iowa Football Perseveres in '22
Hawkeyes Reach 8 Wins Despite Uneven Ride During Latest Season
4-star QB Austin Novosad gives insight into signing with Oregon over Baylor
Austin Novosad was one of the headliners for Oregon's historic 2023 National Signing Day haul as he flipped from the Baylor Bears to the Oregon Ducks. What went into his.
kmaland.com
Iowa State/Wyoming dual start time changed
(Ames) -- The start time for the Iowa State vs. Wyoming dual on Saturday has been changed. The Iowa State/Wyoming dual will now start at 1:00 PM to accommodate the Cowboys’ travel schedule, according to a release from Iowa State athletics. View the full release linked here.
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny Fanatic announces its all-time Ankeny football team (4th team)
When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit in March of 2020, Ankeny Fanatic took advantage of the unexpected break from high school sports to publish the first of its many all-time Ankeny teams, recognizing the best boys’ basketball players in the community’s history. This has since turned into a...
La' James agrees to return another $462K in Iowa student loans
La' James International College will forgive almost $462,000 in student loans to settle allegations of financial wrongdoings that continued years after school officials promised to fix them. The agreement was one of the final actions announced Friday by outgoing Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. Catch up fast: La' James is...
Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday
Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Ice storm arrives Monday evening in north Iowa; thunderstorms likely in central Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northwest and North Central Iowa this evening, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines tonight night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create […]
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in central Iowa
AMES, Iowa (WHO) — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle […]
KCCI.com
Marshall County experiences mysterious boom for third straight year
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The Marshall County Emergency Management Team is taking reports of any loud booms and house-shaking people might have heard or felt around 5:05 p.m. on Saturday evening. This has now happened three years in a row in Marshall County, always on New Year's Eve. For...
Watch: passenger falls from moving car onto I-80 on Tuesday morning
POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near Des Moines. It happened on Tuesday morning – around 11:20 a.m. – at the northeast mixmaster exit from I-35 southbound to I-80/35 westbound. In the video a car slows to a stop as someone falls […]
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Developer buys land for 5-story mixed-use project in Des Moines
Development of a five-story, mixed-use building at 13th and Mulberry streets in downtown Des Moines is inching forward. 13th & Mulberry Multifamily LLC, managed by Lloyd Cos. located in Sioux Falls, S.D., paid 13th & Mulberry LLC $900,000 for the nearly one-half-acre vacant lot at 1301 Mulberry St., Polk County real estate records show.
KCCI.com
Victims identified in wrong-way crash
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities have released the names of the two people killed in a wrong-way crash in Story County last week. The Story County Sheriff's Office said 70-year-old Louis Walter of Nevada was driving his pickup truck westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 near Nevada on Thursday. Walter collided with 43-year-old Trevor Sirdoreus of Marshalltown.
