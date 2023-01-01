ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor looking to bounce back at home against 17th ranked TCU

A top-25 matchup is breaking out in Waco this evening as 19th ranked Baylor hosts 17th ranked TCU in their first matchup ever as Top-25 teams. In the 191st meeting between the two teams, both are poised to be near the top of the Big 12 standings, with TCU already off to a strong start at 1-0 in Big 12 play. Baylor suffered a loss in its opener on the road at Iowa State, as it looks to shake off its third loss of the season.
WACO, TX
247Sports

BREAKING: Four-star center JT Rock commits to Iowa State

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger and Iowa State offered Lincoln (South Dakota) four-star center JT Rock in early October of 2021. Rock had just taken an unofficial visit before he was first offered now well over a year ago, and throughout the long-time relationship, trust and back and forth, the Cyclones have now landed another special talent, as Rock committed to Iowa State this week.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Four-star junior JT Rock will bring skill and size to the table at Iowa State

Up in Ames, Iowa, head coach T.J. Otzelberger and the Iowa State staff continue to roll on the recruiting trail. After putting together a top 10 ranked class for the 2023 recruiting cycle, they Cyclones are at it again in the class of 2024. A little less than two weeks after landing four-star shooting guard Nojus Indusraitis, Iowa State struck again on Wednesday landing four-star center JT Rock.
AMES, IA
WBOY

West Virginia Set for Matchup at No. 11 Iowa State

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team embarks on its first road trip of its 2022-23 Big 12 Conference slate this week, beginning with a trip to Ames, Iowa, to square off against No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Tipoff against the Cyclones is set for 7:30...
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa State/Wyoming dual start time changed

(Ames) -- The start time for the Iowa State vs. Wyoming dual on Saturday has been changed. The Iowa State/Wyoming dual will now start at 1:00 PM to accommodate the Cowboys’ travel schedule, according to a release from Iowa State athletics. View the full release linked here.
AMES, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

Ankeny Fanatic announces its all-time Ankeny football team (4th team)

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit in March of 2020, Ankeny Fanatic took advantage of the unexpected break from high school sports to publish the first of its many all-time Ankeny teams, recognizing the best boys’ basketball players in the community’s history. This has since turned into a...
ANKENY, IA
Axios

La' James agrees to return another $462K in Iowa student loans

La' James International College will forgive almost $462,000 in student loans to settle allegations of financial wrongdoings that continued years after school officials promised to fix them. The agreement was one of the final actions announced Friday by outgoing Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. Catch up fast: La' James is...
JOHNSTON, IA
WHO 13

Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday

Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in central Iowa

AMES, Iowa (WHO) — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle […]
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Victims identified in wrong-way crash

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities have released the names of the two people killed in a wrong-way crash in Story County last week. The Story County Sheriff's Office said 70-year-old Louis Walter of Nevada was driving his pickup truck westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 near Nevada on Thursday. Walter collided with 43-year-old Trevor Sirdoreus of Marshalltown.
STORY COUNTY, IA
