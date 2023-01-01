A top-25 matchup is breaking out in Waco this evening as 19th ranked Baylor hosts 17th ranked TCU in their first matchup ever as Top-25 teams. In the 191st meeting between the two teams, both are poised to be near the top of the Big 12 standings, with TCU already off to a strong start at 1-0 in Big 12 play. Baylor suffered a loss in its opener on the road at Iowa State, as it looks to shake off its third loss of the season.

WACO, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO