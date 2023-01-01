Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night
Sunday Night Football, featuring the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, is underway. Baltimore has already secured a playoff spot, while Pittsburgh is attempting to keep its hopes alive. Unsurprisingly, NBC's Cris Collinsworth is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday night. "Collinsworth is working real hard to try...
Giants vs. Eagles tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Giants’ Week 18 game on Sunday | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The Philadelphia Eagles meet the New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, in an NFL NFC Week 18 matchup on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to purchase tickets to the game can...
Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18
We are less than a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. After the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, it will be on to the final week of the regular season. Several teams will have something to play for in Week 18, with...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Yardbarker
Tony Pollard Injury Update: Cowboys RB to Practice
JAN 2 TONY POLLARD BACK Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, who missed the win at the Titans with his thigh injury, will practice on Wednesday, coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday as the team preps for the regular-season finale at Washington. Pollard, a first-time Pro Bowler, is 12 yards shy...
First look: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders odds and lines
The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) travel to meet the Washington Commanders (8-8) for a Week 18 matchup at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. (FOX). The NFL hasn’t announced kickoff time, but we know this game will be on Sunday after the league announced Saturday’s 2 matchups. Below, we look at Cowboys vs. Commanders odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Fantasy football, sports betting sites impacted by suspension of Bills-Bengals game
As NFL announces Monday's suspended game will not be played this week, fantasy football sites advise customers on next steps.
bestodds.com
Ravens vs. Steelers Player Props | Charlie Kolar | Week 17
The Baltimore Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, January 1st, with the opening kickoff set for 8:00pm EDT. The Ravens are 1.5-point favorites in the matchup, with the Over/Under set at 35. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’...
Video: Saints TE Lucas Krull on Damar Hamlin, his former Pitt teammate
Saints tight end Lucas Krull played with Damar Hamlin at Pittsburgh.
NFL playoff scenarios ahead of Week 18: How each potential postseason contender can clinch a spot
The NFL playoff picture was pretty fuzzy a week ago. Now? The playoff picture is mostly in focus, which most of the postseason contenders knowing that they’ll play for a possible Super Bowl berth. But it’s not all the way decided. That’s what Week 18 is for.
Fantasy football rankings for Week 18: NFL's regular season comes to a close
Fantasy football pales in comparison to players' health, but the regular season concludes this week and we have rankings for title games and DFS.
Big Cat Country
2023 NFL odds: Jaguars favorites in regular season finale
The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, rifling off their fourth win in a row last week in a 31-3 beatdown of the Houston Texans and now head back home for their regular season finale to face the hated Tennessee Titans in an AFC South winner-take-all showdown.
