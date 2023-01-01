ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night

Sunday Night Football, featuring the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, is underway. Baltimore has already secured a playoff spot, while Pittsburgh is attempting to keep its hopes alive. Unsurprisingly, NBC's Cris Collinsworth is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday night. "Collinsworth is working real hard to try...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18

We are less than a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. After the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, it will be on to the final week of the regular season. Several teams will have something to play for in Week 18, with...
Yardbarker

Tony Pollard Injury Update: Cowboys RB to Practice

JAN 2 TONY POLLARD BACK Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, who missed the win at the Titans with his thigh injury, will practice on Wednesday, coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday as the team preps for the regular-season finale at Washington. Pollard, a first-time Pro Bowler, is 12 yards shy...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First look: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders odds and lines

The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) travel to meet the Washington Commanders (8-8) for a Week 18 matchup at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. (FOX). The NFL hasn’t announced kickoff time, but we know this game will be on Sunday after the league announced Saturday’s 2 matchups. Below, we look at Cowboys vs. Commanders odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
bestodds.com

Ravens vs. Steelers Player Props | Charlie Kolar | Week 17

The Baltimore Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, January 1st, with the opening kickoff set for 8:00pm EDT. The Ravens are 1.5-point favorites in the matchup, with the Over/Under set at 35. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’...
BALTIMORE, MD
Big Cat Country

2023 NFL odds: Jaguars favorites in regular season finale

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, rifling off their fourth win in a row last week in a 31-3 beatdown of the Houston Texans and now head back home for their regular season finale to face the hated Tennessee Titans in an AFC South winner-take-all showdown.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

