FOX Sports

LSU visits No. 19 Kentucky following Tshiebwe's 24-point game

LSU Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-4, 0-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kentucky takes on the LSU Tigers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 24 points in Kentucky's 86-63 victory against the Louisville Cardinals. The Wildcats are 8-0 on their home court. Kentucky leads the SEC shooting 39.0% from...
LEXINGTON, KY
No. 21 Mississippi State hosts Vescovi and No. 7 Tennessee

Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Tennessee hosts the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs after Santiago Vescovi scored 22 points in Tennessee's 63-59 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels. The Volunteers are 6-0 in home games. Tennessee averages 73.8 points...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Kentucky ends LSU's seven-game streak, grabs first SEC win

Oscar Tshiebwe had 19 points and 16 rebounds and Kentucky held on for a 74-71 victory over visiting LSU in Southeastern Conference play on Tuesday in Lexington, Ky. Jabob Toppin had 21 points and Cason Wallace added 14 points for the Wildcats (10-4, 1-1), who have won three of their past four games.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Toppin, Tshiebwe pace Kentucky past LSU 74-71

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Jacob Toppin scored 21 points shooting 9 for 13, Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double and Kentucky held on to beat LSU 74-71. Up 72-68, Kentucky’s Chris Livingston fouled Cam Hayes on his 3-point attempt with 10 seconds to go. Hayes sank all three free throws to reduce LSU’s deficit to a point. On Kentucky’s ensuing possession, LSU’s Derek Fountain came up with an apparent steal on the sideline but failed to maintain control and the Wildcats kept the ball.
LEXINGTON, KY

