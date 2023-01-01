Read full article on original website
LSU visits No. 19 Kentucky following Tshiebwe's 24-point game
LSU Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-4, 0-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kentucky takes on the LSU Tigers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 24 points in Kentucky's 86-63 victory against the Louisville Cardinals. The Wildcats are 8-0 on their home court. Kentucky leads the SEC shooting 39.0% from...
Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. Kentucky
Tigers hit the road to visit the Wildcats, prepared for challenge against John Calipari's group.
No. 21 Mississippi State hosts Vescovi and No. 7 Tennessee
Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Tennessee hosts the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs after Santiago Vescovi scored 22 points in Tennessee's 63-59 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels. The Volunteers are 6-0 in home games. Tennessee averages 73.8 points...
Kentucky ends LSU's seven-game streak, grabs first SEC win
Oscar Tshiebwe had 19 points and 16 rebounds and Kentucky held on for a 74-71 victory over visiting LSU in Southeastern Conference play on Tuesday in Lexington, Ky. Jabob Toppin had 21 points and Cason Wallace added 14 points for the Wildcats (10-4, 1-1), who have won three of their past four games.
Watch: Oscar Tshiebwe, Jacob Toppin, Sahvir Wheeler Speak Following LSU Win
Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe, forward Jacob Toppin and point guard Sahvir Wheeler spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 74-71 win over LSU on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena. The media scrums can be seen above. More on the win over LSU here. Game notes from the victory ...
Toppin, Tshiebwe pace Kentucky past LSU 74-71
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Jacob Toppin scored 21 points shooting 9 for 13, Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double and Kentucky held on to beat LSU 74-71. Up 72-68, Kentucky’s Chris Livingston fouled Cam Hayes on his 3-point attempt with 10 seconds to go. Hayes sank all three free throws to reduce LSU’s deficit to a point. On Kentucky’s ensuing possession, LSU’s Derek Fountain came up with an apparent steal on the sideline but failed to maintain control and the Wildcats kept the ball.
LSU basketball falls short in upset bid against Kentucky on the road
The Tigers came very close to earning back-to-back monumental wins, but they came up just short of becoming the first team to knock off Kentucky in Lexington in nearly two years as the Wildcats prevailed 74-71 at Rupp Arena. LSU falls to 12-2 (1-1 SEC) in Matt McMahon’s debut season...
Vanderbilt battles past South Carolina in OT to win SEC opener
Behind 22 points, seven rebounds and six blocks from Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt scored an 84-79 overtime win over South Carolina
